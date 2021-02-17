Style Scenario: Hoodie and Sneakers… without looking sloppy

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. There’s a difference between intentionally dressing down, and going full “I give up” in oversized sweats and slides. Here’s the proof, awkwardly modeled above by someone who has railed against hoodies for years.

The Hoodie: Amazon Goodthreads Men’s Merino Blend Lightweight Hoodie – $45. Loose the bulk and skip the terry/cotton fleece options. Go instead with a lightweight, strong, breathable, merino blend like this one. There’s a huge difference between this and this.

The Pants: Banana Republic Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant in Jupiter Gray – $58 ($98). Yes, chinos. Slim but not skinny chinos. Chinos instead of track pants or joggers. BR’s core temp line is still plenty comfortable, with their “Core Temp” fabric keeping your temperature regulated. Yet losing the elastic waist goes a long way to making you look (and feel) more put together. They’re a favorite for a reason. You can dress them up with a dress shirt and sportcoat, or dress them down as seen in this style scenario.

The Watch: Seiko Samurai Dive Watch – $353. Or whatever your favorite diver happens to be. Cheap, mid-price, expensive, whatever. They’re just so darn versatile. And they go great when dressed down with a hoodie and chinos.

The T-shirt: Amazon Peak Velocity Men’s Tech-Vent Short Sleeve T-Shirt – $17. You’ve got a super comfortable, temperature regulating merino blend hoodie. And then you’ve got the core temp pants, which are engineered to ALSO keep you at the perfect temp. Don’t ruin it with an all cotton t-shirt. Go with your favorite well fitting tech-tee.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Sock – $19. Bombas are legit. Their merino wool socks are high-quality, durable, breathable, and have just enough cushioning.

The Shoes: Asics Gel-Quantum 360 5 – $79.95 ($150). Future shoes! Yes, they’re a “sport style” sneaker, but unlike other sport-style sneakers (looking at you Killshots), these are actually supportive and well cushioned. I know. Crazy, right? 21st century design without looking like some purposely-fugly designer sneaker. After all those hard workouts and keeping active, treat your feet to good, down-time sneakers.

The Chair: Amazon Stone and Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Tufted Leather Chair – $970. A serious investment, but noticeably more affordable than other leather chesterfields out there. Plus, many of us have invested in our home’s style this past year. Right? Sold and shipped by Amazon. More comfortable than the sneakers. It’s fun. And comfortable. And looks great. People love it (not that we’re having any visitors). Added to the post because I figured some of you guys would ask.