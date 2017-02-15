In Review: Amazon’s Goodthreads Button Down Oxford Cloth Shirts

NOTE: Remember that these are only available to Amazon Prime members.

There’s always been one hole in Amazon’s products profile. Clothing. Sure they sell some clothes, but what they’ve traditionally stocked invoked similar feelings to those reluctant trips to Sears or Kohls when you were a kid for back to school shopping. Sure they got stuff. But there’s not much to get excited about.

Are basic dress shirts and casual button ups something to get excited about? Maybe not, but it’s a step in the right direction for Amazon. And it’s another way they’re trying to dip their toes into the well-dressed waters, by way of their own in-house fashion labels. They’re basics, but at $25 a pop (yet only available to those with Amazon Prime), these OCBDs necessitated a look.

The Quality/Construction

Mid weight fabric. Not paper thin, not super thick or heavy either. A nice, year-round weight (barring super hot days in the summer). Not scratchy or stiff. Decently soft/washed feeling out of the box.

No pocket. Some will like that, some won't like that.

Box pleat in the back for ease of movement.

Collar is basic. No roll at the points. They're just flat to the front of the shirt like other cheap OCBDs.

Stitching/Buttons/Etc. Everything seems to be a-okay. Nothing super fancy. But nothing falling off/unraveling either.

Origin = Made in China. I'm sure you're stunned.

Mid-weight oxford fabric. No chest pocket. Center, box pleat in the back.

The Fit (both slim and regular)

Currently Goodthreads is offering their shirts in two fits, slim and regular, with their product descriptions saying the slim fits 2″ slimmer in the chest and waist. That seems, and feels, about right:

Left top & bottom: The Slim Fit

Right top & Bottom: The Regular Fit

Both shirts are a medium shown on 5’10” / 185-190 lbs

The Conclusion

For a $25 shirt that shows up in two days and returns for free? It’ll be hard to beat. Unless you’re SUPER slim/skinny, and prefer shirts that stay right up against your body? Then these probably won’t fill that need. But if you’re of reasonable/more common proportions, then opting for a slim should feel like a slim. If you’re bigger/broader? Stick with the regular.

Sportcoat and jeans by Bonobos. Watch by Standard Issue Instruments. (Sold out?)