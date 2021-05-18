The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style May 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

If you have the tools it looks like building one of these on your own might not be that hard. But if you don’t have the tools, getting a mostly built DIY kit like this one from ACE is probably worth the little bit extra you would pay. Especially with lumber prices currently through the roof. If you have an ACE near you, the most affordable option is to see if they have one in stock, or order one to the store for pickup. It would be smart to plan on staining, painting, or at least weather-proofing it.

An industrial/farmhouse inspired side table that has nifty compartments to break up reading material and decor. It’s 24 inches high, which is the average height of a bed, so this could be an affordable option for bedside or living room end tables. Sold through Target.

There’s some fun stuff kicking around in the Cost Plus World Market clearance section right now, including this sofa sleeper that’ll fold flat to create a bed. Word is the foam is really stiff though, so the addition of a mattress topper when it’s being used as a bed might be appreciated. That also means this will make for some firm seating. That’s not always a bad thing though.

I’ve been on the hunt for some lightweight decor to hang over a bed, so nothing heavy has the possibility of falling down and clocking someone in the head as they sleep. Printed tapestries are an easy way to fill wall space, and shouldn’t hurt anyone or thing if they fall. Don’t like the tassels? Just cut them off. These are only $15. It’s not like you’d be ruining fine art.

Allergy season is here. Wildfire season is not far off. Human activity (and thus airborne pollution) is picking back up after a year of slow down. And this should help. This thing has stellar reviews. Heck, it even removes airborne virus. And according to one Amazon review, gnarly dog gas. You hear that Matilda?

A mirror that can be hung horizontally (like above) or vertically, depending on the space you plan to hang it in. Mirrors help expand a room, and a frame like this adds even more visual interest. Sold by The Home Depot.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.