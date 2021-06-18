Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: $100 off select Spier Suits

By |

Spier & Mackay: $100 off select suits (no code needed)

The suit is dead!

Long live the suit, amen and hallelujah.

One could argue that there’s never been a better time to be well dressed. For every bit the bar has been (understandably) lowered, the easier it’s become to look elevated, accomplished, and competent.

Mentioned the other day in the best suit brands under $500 post, Spier & Mackay has just knocked $100 off a relatively small but mighty selection of their suits. No code needed here. And that extra $100 off drops the core-line selections in this sale down to $250. Just half that $500 ceiling from the post, and fifty bucks less than a cheap, fused J. Crew Factory Thompson.

$250 for a half canvas, nice wool, Bemberg lined suit is nuts.

Available in either slim fit, or a more athletic leaning contemporary fit.

Deal expires Sunday.

That’s all. Carry on.

