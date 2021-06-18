Steal Alert: $100 off select Spier Suits

Spier & Mackay: $100 off select suits (no code needed)
The suit is dead!
Long live the suit, amen and hallelujah.
One could argue that there’s never been a better time to be well dressed. For every bit the bar has been (understandably) lowered, the easier it’s become to look elevated, accomplished, and competent.
- Navy Wool Suit – $248 ($348)
- Medium Heather Blue Super 110s Wool Suit – $248 ($348)
- Light Heather Gray Super 110s Wool Suit – $248 ($348)
- Navy Seersucker Neapolitan Cut Suit – $448 ($548)
-
- Navy Super 130s Wool “English Cut” Suit – $348 ($448)
Mentioned the other day in the best suit brands under $500 post, Spier & Mackay has just knocked $100 off a relatively small but mighty selection of their suits. No code needed here. And that extra $100 off drops the core-line selections in this sale down to $250. Just half that $500 ceiling from the post, and fifty bucks less than a cheap, fused J. Crew Factory Thompson.
$250 for a half canvas, nice wool, Bemberg lined suit is nuts.
Available in either slim fit, or a more athletic leaning contemporary fit.
Deal expires Sunday.
That’s all. Carry on.