Style Scenario: It Got Hot (dressed up)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Summer is here, and while it’s totally understandable to revert back to the elastic waists of 2020 in the hot hot heat of 2021, throwing a “I dressed up for the hell of it” twist in a few times a week (or, I dunno… once?) can do wonders for your self-confidence. Here’s one contemporary way to do it when it’s downright HOT out, and wearing a shirt and tie feels close to impossible.

The Suit: Suitsupply Tropical Wool Light Grey Lazio Suit – $359. Perfect for a warm or hot day. Tropical wool is lightweight and breathes great. A reminder that Suitsupply insists on using functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Which is a cool detail, but a pain to tailor. At least they ship and return for free in case the sleeves don’t hit you right. Want something with non functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easier tailoring? Try this light grey wool option from Spier and Mackay.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Hidden Button Down Collar Polo in Navy – $88 (or $66 when you buy 3). Polo of the summer. Yes you can wear a (smart) polo with a suit. Especially in the summer. The rules have changed, and now that we’re all learning to dress up again, now’s a great time to merge something more relaxed like a polo with something more dressed up like a suit. But it’s the dark navy polo contrasting with the light gray, summery, fresco wool that really looks terrific here. And the hidden button down collar on the Rhone keeps your collar from curling or drifting over your lapels, even after a long day of wear. Want something cheaper? Try the UNIQLO airism, although the collar buttons aren’t hidden on that one. “You look quite dashing today.” That’s the comment I got. And that’s a win. Whenever they DON’T say “you look dapper” that’s a BIG win. Otherwise, I feel like they’re just telling me they know what I do for a living.

The Sunglasses: Roka Halsey Performance Sunglasses in Black – $140. Absolutely love Rokas. Can’t say enough good things about them. They make sunglasses that are built both for performance/working out, AND that also look great. Like the classic wayfarer-style “Halsey.” Grippy but unnoticeable nosepads are soft and keep the frames on your face. Frames are nice and lightweight. They are shockingly comfortable. And even though the shoes are walnut and the belt is cognac, going with black frames. Don’t be overly concerned with matching everything when it comes to accessories. Again, no need to be “matchy-matchy”. Super spendy though. They do run sales from time to time. Want something cheaper? Try Huckberry’s “weekenders” for $35.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt in Cognac – $35ish ($59.50). This might sound crazy, but with brighter, more eye-catching colors like Allen Edmonds’ “walnut”… I kinda feel like precisely matching leathers (shoes/belt/watchstrap) looks a little too matchy matchy. So, close enough is plenty good enough here.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Cornwallis – $199.97 ($395). A bit modern, but still classic. And solidly affordable. Just like the rest of the outfit. Want something cheap and simple? The Banana Republic Italian Leather “Kevin” cap toe would look good here too.

The Watch: Orient Ray Automatic – $135 w/ Crown & Buckle Supreme Bond Nato – $34. Throwing a little Bond-style in the mix.

The Socks: Made in the USA Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Navy with White Dot Socks – $19.50. If you can’t wear some polka dot socks during the summer, when can you?