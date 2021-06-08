Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – Stripes and Classic Canvas Kicks

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a riff on our ongoing series for Chinos, Chukkas, Polo. Incredibly basic? You bet. So basic that you’d almost think this is satire (it’s not… I don’t think). But crazy designer logo tees, grubby cargo shorts, and mattress/sneaker hybrids (snatresses!) can all push this seemingly basic combo off the rails. There’s a million ways to do it and look sharp, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: J. Crew Slub jersey T-shirt in Deck Stripe – $22.50 ($36.50). Hard to beat stripes, and the slub tees from J. Crew are well loved by plenty. Be warned they can shrink up a touch in the washer/dryer. A size medium on my 5’10″/190lb frame is just a touch too tight after being laundered (and I rarely shrink stuff in the wash). So if you’re in-between sizes, the suggestion is to size up for possible shrinkage. On sale often.

The Shorts: Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit 9″ Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Shorts – $25. The classic khaki short for summer, in a nicely trim but not tight fit, and no cargo pockets. That combo (slimmer fit, no cargos) goes a long way. Nice fabric here. 98% cotton/2% spandex chino is on the lighter weight side. NOT some thick pair of old dockers. But not paper thin or crinkly feeling either. Just right.

The Sneakers: OBRA 240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe – $130. New favorites. Lightyears more substantial feeling than Chucks, but still super easy to wear and pair with just about anything. The materials and feel of the solid construction really are a noticeable few steps up. No full rubber cap toe like Chucks, but the extra reinforced rubber around the edges gives it a nice look, and really does feel solid. Supportive cushioning. Extra padding around the collar. Made from industrial grade canvas that is slightly rigid right out of the box, breaks in shockingly well within 48 hours (at least they did for me, after I picked up my pair during the recent big Huckberry sale). I thought the blue heel tab would look/feel cheesy, but it’s anything but. It’s a high quality, soft, grosgrain style fabric, and I think it adds quite a bit to the look. Made in a family owned factory in Brazil. Total convert here. Love ’em.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Black NATO – $200ish. Seiko’s new-ish release into the diver market sure looks the part. Full review here. If you’re looking to go cheap, there’s always ol’ reliable, the Casio Diver. Just put it on a Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO, and you’ve got a super comfortable, hard wearing watch for the summer.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban Clubmaster Polarized 51mm – $126.99. Too spendy? Try Kent Wang. Too small? Try the oversized/modernized Clubmaster RB4175. Those are shown at the very top of the post. The RB4175 are great for guys with bigger heads.

The Belt: Maikun Gray Canvas Belt w/ Silver D-ring – $10. Cheap. Shipped by Amazon, so returns are easy if it doesn’t work out. But if it does, it’s a nice casual summer belt minus any “woven leather Dad just got back from a Tommy Bahama shopping spree” vibes.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Golf Ankle Socks – $22. Going with some ankle socks here because of how substantial the canvas is on the sneakers. You’ll want to break those sneakers in first before you go sockless or with no-shows. It’s certainly not sharp or irritating, but the tongue (while nicely finished) isn’t padded like a pair of runners or Stan Smiths. So, give your skin a little extra protection at first.

