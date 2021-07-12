Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 60% off Sale Styles with New Styles Added

I know I know I know. Lots of J. Crew lately. But it’s rare when the J. Crew sale section balloons to over a thousand items. Yes, they threw a bunch of new stock in there. No, not everything is getting the extra 60% off cut with the code SALETIME, but quite a bit is.

Frankly, it can be a bit tricky if you’re scrolling/browsing, because some colors of an item will be getting the extra 60% off, but other colors (read: more common/wheelhouse shades) won’t be. Look for stuff/and colors of said stuff with prices that end in .99. Those are the items getting this extra 60% off, and they’re gonna be final sale. So no returns on this stuff. It’s gotten me too in the past. Like I said. Tricky. Off we go with some picks. Code SALETIME ends tomorrow, 7/13/21.

Cool linen for an extra hot summer. From the linen experts at Ireland’s Baird McNutt mill. Slim fit too (although they’re also available in classic fit as well). Big thanks to reader Roy G. who said these are really nicely done, and this extra 60% off discount helps a ton.

Suuuuuper cheap “fun” socks. For those that like a little color and pattern around their ankles. Cotton/Nylon/Elastane. Not wool, but no one is expecting wool at this (dirt cheap) price. So if you have feet that have a tendency to perspire, know that these might be a bit uncomfortable on warm or hot days.

Whoa! Under fifty all of a sudden. One of J. Crew’s best sellers and for good reason. Wear it as a spring/summer light jacket. Wear it as a super casual sportcoat. Wear it with everything and take it everywhere. Big fan of the new “skylark blue” shown above. Got one for myself recently and while it’s more sack-style and not super tailored, I wear it all the time with everything. It’s a super easy, great looking layer to throw on early in the AM or later at night when it cools off a bit. A size 40R fits my 5’10″/185lb frame really well, although again, it’s pretty straight out of the box through the sides. But that’s how it’s supposed to be (it’s workwear inspired). So if you want it tapered/less casual, you’ll need to head to the tailor. Also shown at the very top of the post in navy.

Word from our man Brandon is that these are nice. Quite nice. If fresh air were a shirt that’s what it’d look like. Plenty of solids and patterns to pick from. And the slim fit is super appreciated. Most are in the twenty dollar range, but some drop clear down to ten bucks. Final sale like the rest though.

Drivers. The official shoes of the “I don’t like sandals and boat shoes are too preppy for me” crowd. FINAL SALE like the rest though, and that’s a tough ask with shoes. Especially slip-ons like these. Two of the reviews said they run large. These might be too big of a risk.

Full disclosure: No experience with these. And personally, I always give a slight side-eye to anything called “performance” that has cotton in it. Cotton just doesn’t move moisture away from the skin like wool or a good tech fabric would. But that’s what they’re claiming here? Cotton/poly/elastane blend. And the stripes + deeper placket do really look pretty smart.

Those are something. It’s like someone took a pair of Red Wings, sent them on a FunJet Vacation, And Snoop walked down the beach and handed them a magic cigarette.

The drawstring-thing continues to be a thing. J. Crew calls them “dock” shorts. One does not need access to a dock to partake though. Bridges that gap between the athleisure of 2020, and the more polished (but still casual) stuff of 2021.

Annnnd in the requisite tech fabric too. An norm-core/gorp-core mashup. Norpe core!

FISH SHIRT. FISHY FISH FISH SHIRT.

Ten bucks! One of those items that J. Crew has been making for a good long while, because people love them and keep buying them. Get one of these that fits well, and you’ll look miles ahead of the bulky hoodie-wearing crowd during your down time.

Thirty-three dollar Sperrys? Okay then. Final sale though, and super limited sizes here.

An extra layer to throw in a weekend bag for a quick trip to the shore/lake/pond/puddle/stock tank. Cotton plaiting on the interior keeps the linen bits from getting overly schlumpy. You want texture, but not schlump.

Super versatile. Wear with everything from sneakers and a t-shirt, to a dress shirt and an unstructured sportcoat. Four different shades to pick from here, including gray if the blue chambray thing isn’t your thing. Crisp. Airy.

Busy busy. More refined than a loud, big print, floppy collared camp collar shirt. From the Liberty “print house” that comes up with all these patterns.

Some basic shorts in summery colors, now at Target-like prices. Yes men’s shorts have gotten shorter and shorter in the last year or two, but at some point some of us are just fine with showing a little less… thigh. 9″ inseam isn’t gonna go out of style any time soon. Timeless.

Further reduced here. One of their bestsellers. Sunfaded everything with J. Crew, right?

Super preppy. Mega preppy. Very summery. But with it broiling out, some seersucker shorts might be just the ticket.

I mean, it’s not sweater season. But they are slim fit merino wool sweaters you can throw in the washing machine. That’ll do.

STILL on sale. And still in stock. The white sneakers are still pegged at full price, but the tan or black are on sale for $99.99. Apply the code, and ta-da. Down to $40. Full review can be found here.

A masterclass in how to do sweats. How can one “masterclass” a sweatshirt? Beats me, but they did it.

The extra 60% off J. Crew Final Sale styles code SALETIME ends tomorrow, 7/13/21.