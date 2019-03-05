The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Feb. 2019

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Really? Yes really. Presidents Day Weekend sales were pretty darn good this year for the mens style crowd. Spier & Mackay got new core suits in, BR went exclusion free, and even Nordstrom had a winter sale. Note to self. Don’t ignore the Presidents Days sales next year. It’s kinda a late winter clearance + very early new spring arrivals deal-zone.

Made in the USA from gorgeous Horween leather. Goodyear welted. Classic work boot shape that isn’t hugely clunky. And they were marked down for $125? That was a rare one indeed. Coming in a close second was the select (read: mostly stripes and plaids) Brooks Brothers made in the USA suit sale that had some 1818 suits down to $360.

A true, why the hell didn’t we do this earlier addition to the site. Huge thanks to everyone who suggested we put one of these together. It’s kinda like the $1500 wardrobe, only expanded. And we’ll try our best to keep on top of it, and update it seasonally.

I am not a lot of things. One of which is a Social Studies Teacher. Another is the holder of an MBA. Never saw this coming, and I’m a bit worried about Banana Republic. Banana Republic has been on a role style-wise. But Old Navy has been the money maker. And Old Navy is getting split off from GAP and Banana Republic, to forge ahead on its own. Look, the middle has been hit hardest in this transition to a 21st century retail landscape, where people either want a lot of cheap stuff (H&M, Zara, Old Navy) or super high end stuff (luxury high fashion brands). So, who knows what happens next, now that BR has the millstone that is GAP hanging around its neck.

I still don’t get it guys. The #menswear crowd goes bananas over everything Killshot related. The fellas on Reddit went ape-turds for these things. Nylon mesh uppers this time instead of leather. By the way, original Killshots are still in stock. And if you want alternatives, head here. UPDATE: Looks like these new burgundy killshots are back in stock. For now.

Alone bear is alone. And alone bear is just fine with that. Why? Because if you’re not fine with being alone, you’re destined to “find” nothing but the wrong matches. Doesn’t mean you can’t be looking, but alone has to be cool too.

If we’re gonna suggest charcoal over navy as your first suit (despite what most of the menswear geeks would say…) then we best show you how to wear it to something other than a job interview or a funeral.

If you can impress our shoe expert, who spends most of his days in Aldens and the like, then you’re doing something right.

A new head of women’s design. Crazy fire sales. Killshots (the original) in stock and no longer artificially scarce. Not great news about debt as well as brick and mortar store closings. It’s rough going for J. Crew right now. Has been for a while. Who knows what’s next.

Best Post for those who like to lift things up and put them down: Dappered Gym Rat

For those who see people wearing athleisure who haven’t sweat in a month and think: “what’s the point?”

