The Valentine’s Day Playlist: Ain’t Nothin’ But Mammals.

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Reset. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

‘Sup fellas. Whether you are still boning honing your skills or you are already a pompatus of love, Valentine’s Day comes with expectations. Or, perhaps, better expressed as hopes and dreams. This is it. The big game. Hopefully you’ve followed our advice on the gift front. You didn’t forget a card, did you? Cards are important people! And so is the proper atmosphere. I’ll leave most of the specifics to you. Except, of course, the playlist.

Because nothing sets the stage like music. And collected herein, some of the most celebrated songs about sexy times. Also know that this might require headphones. And you might not want to watch some of these videos/listen to the tracks at work.

I’m not saying that this was the inspiration for this playlist because the title of the post hopefully already made the point for me.

Stylistically, this track from The Black Keys comes from a rich history of naughty R&B that dates back to the 1930’s.

This is just… something. I blush every time I hear it. And then I remember the women who paved that path before.

That one time Prince remade The “My baby takes the morning train” Sheena Easton into the ” (My sugar walls) oooh (my sugar walls)” Sheena Easton.

Ah Pony. Once again, metaphor. It’s not all word games though as later in the song we hear about “Juices flowing down your thigh.” So yeah. Editor’s Note: This is on the Mount Rushmore of songs about this sort of activity. Top four all time. Don’t argue with me. From that very first BYEAAAH, and then on to BYOWWW, followed by another, yet just different enough BYEAAAH… It is a redirection of blood flow masterpiece.

It doesn’t get any more straightforward that this.

No pressure or anything: this is the original 17 minute version of Summer’s first hit. It comes with its own backstory.

“Wanna tell you story/About woman I know/When it comes to lovin’/She steals the show”

Originally a b-side, this would become one of his most popular hits. Also, the lyric “we can f*ck until the dawn” isn’t even the bawdiest of the song.

Obligatory. This is Zeus. Compared to some of the other songs here, this is classy. Mostly because it is.

Once again, taking a direct approach with this one. In two parts.

I love the whole spoken word set up at the beginning.

If we are being honest, it is only a short leap from this euphemism loaded video to the skits by Monty Python.

“La la-la la la, / The boys are waiting,”

This is an entire album of hardcore punk rock songs about this month’s theme.

Featuring the old “play by play” metaphor and everything.

Perfect for when your partner is insatiable.

In retrospect, it’s not that risqué compared to much of what we see today. But at the time…

“I need you tonight, cuz I’m not sleeping.” Uh. OK….OH. Oh heh. Gotcha.

Just, you know, don’t overthink it.

See the Spotify playlist here.