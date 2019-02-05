The 2019 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her

Love is in the air… everywhere I look around.

Amiright? With divided politics, the division between genders, divided… well, it feels like everything right now, that sentiment might be hard to believe. And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day. We need it, we crave it, and it helps us thrive as humans. So this Valentine’s Day, take a deep breath, let go of all the biases for a second or two, and let love step forward to have some time in the sun. Because, after all, love just feels good.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show that special someone just how much you love them! (top photo credit)

Colorful but not loud, lovely without being sappy or overly whimsical. Little love birds and hearts adorn this lightweight scarf. Yeah, kind of cheesy, but that’s how love can be sometimes, no?

You love her. She loves her little dog (or cat). And she likes adorning her little dog with fashionable items. If these things ring true, this would make a sweet gift. (Heck, maybe you’re just gifting to a dog.) You can also add a coordinating leash. Order this soon, so there’s enough time for shipping. Sold on Etsy by Howell Pet Originals.

Tuned to 528hz, believed to be a healing frequency, the love tuner is a small meditative flute to help focus on the breath, while emitting pleasant sound. Designed to be worn as a necklace if desired. Designed in California and made in the USA.

Described as a “luxurious and indulgent” bath soak, the reviews of the product seem to agree with that statement. If you have a regular bath-taker in your life, this would likely be an appreciated gift.

A sweet pendant necklace that will look good layered up against other pieces, or elegant on its own. Sold through Nordstrom, and available in 5 different metal/stone combinations.

Authored by E.M. Forester, A Room with a View is a classic love story between girl, boy, and other boy who captures girl’s heart but is not betrothed to girl and is below her station in society. Charming and witty, this is a perfect story to read as spring starts to set back in. You also can’t go wrong with the 1986 film version starring such heavy hitters as Helena Bonham Carter, Maggie Smith, Judy Dench, and Daniel Day Lewis.

A mug does not have to be used as a vessel for liquids only. This feminine tea cup could also be used for counter-top storage of hair ties, jewelry, cotton swabs… anything small that she likes to keep in easy reach. Multiple letters to chose from. If you prefer more of a true mug design, here you go.

It may look big on screen, but this speaker is just 1.5″ x 1.5″. According the reviews it’s surprisingly loud for the size. Perfect to pack along on travel. Has a microphone for hands free calls, and a remote release selfie function. Comes in 6 colors, so you can choose something V-day appropriate if wanted.

I feel like I can speak for most women out there, when I say that quality styling tools, that make my morning routine quick and easy, are essential. L’Ange is highly reviewed, and currently holding their anniversary sale, which makes it a great time to buy. These titanium wands hold a higher temperature than ceramic wands, and make long-lasting curls and waves easy to achieve. Choose from two sizes and color options.

Writing in a journal has many mental health benefits, but sometimes it’s difficult to know what exactly to write about, or how to get started. The Start Where You Are Journal is a great option for someone who wants to start a journaling or daily writing practice (or change up their current routine), but would like creative nudges, quotes, and activities to make it easier and stimulate their creativity.

Fashionable, tech-smart gloves are a no-brainer for a great gift – they’re also usable for a good portion of the year, and easy to store in the off-season. These gloves from Echo are good looking, practical, and warm without adding bulk to an outfit. Or, try these cashmere-lined ones, currently on sale, from Lands’ End.

For the woman who’s on her feet a lot. But actually, who doesn’t like a foot massage? Made in Finland, this clever foot massage can get deep into tender areas. The soapstone balls are dishwasher safe, and it’s recommended you heat them in hot water prior to use for an extra relaxing massage.

You know we’re all about affordability here at Dappered, but quality is equally as important to us, so don’t let the small price tag on these earbuds fool you. The quality, ease of use, battery life, and sport technology of these earbuds is pretty incredible. If the gal in your life works out on the regular, likes to spend time outdoors, or even just has a noisy commute or workplace, these are a great bang-for-your-buck bluetooth earbud option.

According to the great reviews, the photos of this product don’t do it justice. These leaves are hand-picked by the seller, then dipped and electroplated in iridescent copper, so they should last for a long time. Ships free in the US, and there are a number of other beautiful nightlight leaf creations from the same seller, along with jewelry and ornaments, if a nightlight isn’t your beau’s thing.

For many, spring can’t get here fast enough. For the gardener, never have truer words been spoken. But you can scratch that itch early for her by providing the chance to do a bit of indoor gardening. These edible blooms get just the right amount of water and nutrients via the hydroponic wicking system. Assembled in Illinois.

Is the lady in your life health conscious? Does she care about the condition of her skin, and the ingredients used in her skincare products? Or, maybe she’s new to a skincare “routine”. In any case, this is a great set for her to try out topical skin products that dermatologists recommend, and with all-natural ingredients. The 2.5% retinol serum makes this set truly affordable (most serums are 2%, or lower, retinol). ArtNaturals has a large offering of personal care products available; more about the company here.

One of the most highly funded planners on Kickstarter, the Self Journal is a 3-month (or 90 day) planner geared toward achieving goals effectively and efficiently. This would be a great gift for someone who wants to streamline their productivity and get. shit. done. You can find free resources, information on the creators and other goal-reaching products here.

Sitting cross-legged on the floor for several minutes can lead to hip and back pain. If you are gifting to someone who practices mediation, a pillow made specifically for meditation can be a welcome gift. Handmade in the USA by e3zen.

Does your gal have a great sense of humor, or do you two not take V-Day too seriously? The products from Whiskey River Soap Co. would be the perfect choice for offering a thoughtful gift, but with a humorous spin. Their candles and soaps are made by hand, here in the US, and there are a number of other novelty gifts and sayings to choose from.

Does the object of your affection never ever EVER leave Trader Joe’s without a box or two of mochi? If so, this would be a fun gift for her. Includes everything she needs (but her favorite ice cream) to make her very own mochi creations. There’s enough included in the kit to make 32 mochi.

About the Authors: Sarah and Amber both work behind the scenes at Dappered, keeping the books in order, taking photos and creating graphics, running social media, writing occasionally, and adding female suggestions and opinions when called for.