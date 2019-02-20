Style Scenario: “Cool” Social Studies Teacher!

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for.

Me: “I look like I’m about to teach social studies.”

Her: “No you don’t.”

Me: “Can I interest you in a discussion on how the Magna Carta framed the views of our Founding Fathers and how that in turn led to the Articles of Confederation which was destined to be abandoned in favor of the Constitution?”

Her: “Okay, maybe you look a little like you’re going to teach social studies.”

The Blazer: J. Crew Ludlow Blazer in Herringbone English Tweed – $274.99 ($298). Nothing says academia like a tweed blazer. Was just $137 during their most recent extra 50% off sale. Should be another one comin’ at some point. And hey, maybe you’ll get lucky and find one in store for ten bucks.

The Shirt: UNIQLO Extra Fine Broadcloth Buttondown – $29.90. And nothing says middle/high school (at least on picture day?) like a blue and red check button up. But unlike the students in the hallways, yours will be tucked in. And under that sportcoat.

The Watch: Orient Bambino V2 Blue Hands – $122.98. Vintage good looks with an in-house automatic movement. Smart. Unlike some of the mouth breathers in the back row who are counting on either growing weed or playing Xbox for a living. And y’know what? Some of them (but not all) probably will. Also, note to the burgeoning pot crop cultivators… smoking it, and growing it, are not the same.

The Belt: Gap Smart Casual Belt – $36 ($39.95). Simple. Not too dressy, not too casual.

The Writing Utensil: Lamy Safari Fountain Pen + 5 Black Ink Cartridges – $31. A personal favorite. Inexpensive, lightweight, and smooth ink flow. A total pleasure to write with. Ditch the crummy bics that the kids somehow manage to steal and chew the ends off.

The Briefcase: Cole Haan Smooth Leather Attache Case – $129.97 ($398). Saddleback on a teacher’s salary ain’t happening. This’ll do fine.

The Other Bag: Banana Republic Large Tote – $35.70 when 40% off ($59.50). So many papers to grade. So many. That and if you pack your lunch back and forth, sneaking it into a large briefcase might be tough.

The Shoes: Aston Grey Burgundy Saddle Oxfords – $99.99. Nothing says academia like a tweed blazer… AND SADDLE SHOES. These are a tribute to my senior year college-prep-seminar teacher Mr. Streff. He rocked saddle shoes. True saddle shoes. These are more of a contemporary take, and trade in traditional contrasting vamps for something more tonal. Big fan of the texture on the saddle.

The Socks: GAP Argyle Socks – $6 ($7.95). Might as well if you’re gonna already be wearing saddle shoes.

The Jeans: Levi’s 505 in Tumbled Rigid – $39.99. Cool teachers wear jeans, okay?

*Final Note: If you ARE a cool Social Studies teacher? Or a teacher of any kind? Thank you. I hope you have some idea as to just how big of an impact you make. Mr. Streff, Mr. Hartman, Mrs. West, Mr. Bergland, Ms. Berterello, and Mr. Zigan changed my life for the better in countless ways. Even if I was too stupid at the time to recognize it. ESPECIALLY if I was too stupid at the time to recognize it.