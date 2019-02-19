What the hell is going on with J. Crew?

Massive, chaotic, online clearance sales. Underwhelming new spring arrivals. Killshots now perpetually in stock. And just this week, it seems like some brick and mortar stores are having what some might describe as fire sales?

Seriously, $9.99 for ANYTHING that’s on sale, in store? Even shoes, sportcoats, and third party brands?

This is not normal.

Nor does it appear to be sustainable.

Once powerful, maybe no longer? Are J. Crew’s troubles dragging them under?

If you live close enough to a decently well stocked J. Crew brick and mortar, it might be worth dropping in.

Maybe. There also might be a crazy, basically-freebie-driven mob there frothing at the mouths. Your call if you wanna fight that.

But while signs of trouble for J. Crew is nothing new, their start to 2019 seems to be a whole new level.

Hold on to your butts.

Big thanks to Ryan N. for the tip on the in-store J. Crew sale madness that’s going on.