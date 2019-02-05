Style Scenario: Dressing Down a Charcoal Suit

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. A dark charcoal suit is a foundation for any guy’s dressed up wardrobe. It’s smart, it’s sober, it’ll get you the job and/or show respects if you have to attend a funeral. But what about when the occasion isn’t so… serious? Here’s one way to dress down your favorite charcoal suit, so you can wear it a lot more.

The Suit: Suitsupply Napoli S110s Wool in Charcoal – $399. Or, whatever your favorite dark charcoal suit happens to be. This is the foundation here. It’s a blessing and a curse. Some can see a dark charcoal suit as boring, but we’re gonna change some minds here. Maybe.

The Shirt: Ledbury Light Blue Gingham Poplin Dress Shirt – $79.20 FINAL w/SAVE20 ($145). Spendy, but was just going for under $60 during their recent extra 40% off sale. Or, whatever your favorite lighter blue micro pattern shirt happens to be. A white base with a blue windowpane wold work here too. Something that isn’t solid white. And skip the tie.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar “Flower City” Wool Pocket Square – $10. A bold print that’s reserved and textured, thanks to the size of said print and the wool fabric of the square. And feel free to make it messy. It doesn’t need to be a perfectly ironed square.

The Watch: Tissot T-Sport PRS516 Automatic Chrono – $479 w/ GMTS70. Now’s the time to have a little fun on your wrist. You can leave the reserved, slim dress watches at home this time. No, half a grand isn’t a small ask. But getting a Swiss made automatic chrono, especially one powered by a Valjoux 7750 movement (has that great “wobble” and incredible feel) at that price is pretty solid. Want something cheaper? Understood. Try this on sale Armogan for $110.

The Shoes: Charles Tyrwhitt Blake Stitched Double Monks – $149. Speaking of solid deals for the specs… These shoes are made in Portugal, blake stitched, and a perfect dark brown color to go well with the charcoal. Yes, you CAN wear brown shoes with a charcoal suit/slacks. Just make sure they’re more of a deep, darker brown, and not some tan walnut.

The Bag: Banana Republic Heathered Large Tote Bag – $30 ($59.50). A lot of tote for a reasonable price. Chances are if you’re wearing something a little more relaxed, you won’t need some super stiff attache where you’re headed. Or, maybe you do and you just have more junk to haul that day. This is a great looking way to haul that junk.

The Socks: Darn Tough Vermont Men’s Warlock Crew Light Hiking Socks – $19.50. Bold stripes in a well cushioned, but not overly thick sock perfect for long days and/or long nights.

Not pictured… The Belt: Optional. Wear one. Or don’t. Up to you.