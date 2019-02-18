President’s Day 2019 Sales For Men – JCF 60% off, Spier Core Suits Pre-Order, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL TRIPOD. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a tripod or handful. Most of us don’t have the day off, but if you do? Hope you enjoy it. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. Now, on with the sales… (Top Photo Credit)

A big deal. Because there’s no better value in men’s suiting than Spier & Mackay’s core suits. Nice Australian merino wool. Half Canvas. Two fits (slim and contemporary). Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring. And if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, it ships and returns for free. Not bad for $328. Pre-Order this time, with estimated ship dates of late Feburary. Also, they’ve got some new arrivals in for spring that are more than worth a good solid look.

AND you can get free 3-5 day shipping on $100+ w/ the code BRSHIP at checkout. I know. Lots of moving parts here. More picks can be found over here.

Even better. Suiting is excluded, but sportcoats are in fact up for the cut. Lots of stuff in there that can be worn now, but also won’t become obsolete once the weather starts to warm back up.

That’s as cheap as I’ve seen these all wool, Made in France, Crepe sole slippers. Got a pair for Christmas not this past year but the year before. Big fan. Unlike cheap slippers, they breathe. (Yay wool!) They also look oddly good. I know, kinda an odd inclusion here, but they really are something.

Last day for this. Since it’s clearance and not factory 2nds, these are (or better be) first quality. They ship and return for free. And there’s no silly restocking fees.

And that 3337 code will get you free shipping too. I’m always wary of H&M stuff because the quality and the fits can be wonky as hell. But that doesn’t mean some serious steals can’t still be found in there. Try to stick to the “premium quality” line. Less risk there. I know not all picks above get a discount if they’re bought on their own, but I figure some of you might bundle up some items. If not, at least they ship free.

It’s not a ton of new arrivals, but what little Lands’ End has started to debut for the upcoming season does look promising. Especially that Oxford Cotton suit. Fabric is made in Spain, the body is unlined, and the price is great. Could look super sharp at any upcoming warm-weather weddings you have on the calendar.

EXPRESS seems to be a little slow to roll out their new spring stuff? Maybe? Maybe I’m just not looking in the right places. Anyway, 40% off everything is good. Not Black Friday/Cyber Monday good, but good all the same for EXPRESS.

A wise man once said, “Pants on the ground, pants on the ground. Looking like a fool with your pants on the ground.” If you’re pants are, in fact, on the ground, you just might need new pants. Now’s not a bad time thanks to this 40% off plus an extra 10% off deal. Little to no exclusions here, and denim is even included (which it’s usually not).

Lots of people buy this thing through Massdrop. Yet the savings at Massdrop over buying through Amazon isn’t that much. But hey, it’s something. So here it be. Final sale though since it’s Massdrop. Dependable Seiko movement. 100m water resistance (not 200, just 100). 42mm dial should be wearable by most. More on this thing (and other affordable divers) can be found over here.

Got bumped up from 30% off to this 40% off level right at the end of last week. Free shipping too as long as you log into your J. Crew “rewards” account. Not a ton of new spring arrivals just yet. And a TON of what is new, is excluded.

In case you missed it. Not nearly as good as the Anniversary Sale. Not quite as good as their half-yearly. But still good. Quite good. And it all ships and returns for free. Full picks here.

Also worth a mention: