Nordstrom Winter Sale 2019 Picks for Men

Is Nordstrom slowly starting to increase the number of sale events that they run? They don’t run many. The big Anniversary Sale pre-fall, a couple of half-yearly sales, and that used to be it. But this “winter sale” has seen the sale section swell from under 2000 items to almost 4000. So, that’s something. Especially when everything ships for free. Sure, it’s not as amazing as the aforementioned Anniversary or Half-yearly events, but it’s still worth a look. We scrolled through all those pages so you don’t have to.

Looks like a few Jack Erwin models are included in this sale. These are their basic, made in Spain, blake stitch, cap toe oxfords. A fair price at $195, and a nifty deal at $131. Full review here.

Basic, but Nordstrom’s house brand stuff usually punches above it’s weight. All cotton. Would look great under a knit sportcoat.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the price spectrum compared to those long sleeve polos… that’s a LOT of cash for a cotton sportcoat. But some guys swear by LBM 1911 and their offerings. I’m not one of them, personally, but I’m just some dope on the internet. 98% cotton and 2% stretch. Made in Italy.

That’s more like it. Unconstructed, also made in Italy, and a HELL of a lot less expensive when compared to those LBM jackets. Oh, and these 1901 options are wool or wool/cashmere to boot. You can keep the cotton.

I don’t know where they’re made (all it says is “imported”) but Goodyear welted double monks in a do-anything shade of timeless brown? With a medallion at the toe too? Not bad. Especially since you can get them in your hands, and on your feet, and return them in case they don’t work out (just try them out on carpet to keep the soles pristine and returnable).

Not a bad price for a piece of heritage British designed outerwear. Just seeing the gray color for now?

White leather, gum sole. Not bad for made in Italy too. Extremely well reviewed. Word is they run large so order the next size down?

Deerskin, made in the USA, and two colors to pick from. Lots to like for a casual glove.

Gets a lot of things right. Diamond quilting. Belted collar. Couple of colors to pick from.

More Spanish made, sleek, Blake stitch goodness. A little more modern looking than most other wingtips. True oxford lacing here.

Perfect for getting back and forth to the gym. And the fact that the pockets zip close is key. Why? Because track jackets almost always have pretty slick fabric. And if you’ve had something slide out of your pockets to/from the gym in the past (keys/wallet/earbuds), you know it’s a disaster waiting to happen. Fabric makeup is 52% cotton, 48% recycled polyester.

Nothing wild here. Simplicity and affordability. Also one of the five favorites from The Blue Stones. Here’s Tarek’s take on it: It’s just as wearable with a suit as it is with a T-shirt and jeans. Freaky, right?

A little funky (look at that lighter blue accents on the brown pair) but perhaps that’s what you’re going for at sixty seven dollars. Five different colors to pick from.

Cheap? Nope. Is it a timeless classic that’s made in the USA from waxed cotton? Yes. Yes it is.

Goodyear welted and made in Spain. Not bad for $100 – $130. Brown will run you $130. Black is half off and just under $100.

I woulda killed for one of these in 1997. Now? They prove that fashion certainly is cyclical. And I have to admit… that off white option is giving off some pretty cool retro vibes.

Bucks that aren’t clunky like traditional bucks. Studded rubber soles too. So, bucks that aren’t just for summertime? Price depends on which of the three colors you’re after.

Because sometimes you need some new pants to get back and forth to the gym in.

Made in Italy, 100% wool, and just partially lined.

From one of their younger leaning house brands. A basic wingtip blucher, which leans more casual than an oxford, but sleeker than your Dad’s or Grandpa’s wingers.

My Grandmother had this exact same toilet lid cover.

This Nordstrom Winter Sale is scheduled to run clear through the 24th. Not sure what happens then… if these items go back to a full price, some get marked down further, prices stay the same, or it’s a combination of all three.