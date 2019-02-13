Banana Republic: 40% off almost no BR Merch Exclusions

Here’s the Almost part: That drops to 20% off on Leather, Suede, Silk & Cashmere Apparel

No, 40% off isn’t as good as it gets. But 40% off, with almost no BR merchandise exclusions, at this point in the retail calendar, is quite good. New arrivals are rolling in, and in terms of meteorology, we’re starting to come to the end of one season and heading into another. So, it’s worth some attention. No BR Picks exclusions this time. And cardmembers should still get an additional 10% off with BRCARD at checkout. Off we go with the best of the best…

All hail the swazer! Extremely versatile, super comfortable, and does a lot of things right.

Banana Republic does a lot of things well. One of those things is outerwear. And just about every year, they release their version of the classic trench coat. All the details you’d expect, and a mid-thigh length that thankfully avoids that “flasher” look super long trench coats can carry with them. Fabric makeup should keep you dry: 66% polyester/nylon blend, 22% polyester, 12% cotton.

Obligatory mention because they’re often excluded. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Size shown above is a 33×30 tapered fit in rinse. Enormous fan of these. Now, I did see on Threads the other day someone wishing he could find some 100% cotton, stretch-free jeans. That ain’t these. Lots of stretch here. But that Threads user said something about not wanting “rubber pants,” and that made me laugh, so, points to him. Also, these don’t feel like rubber pants. I haven’t worn rubber pants though (at least not yet) so I can’t speak from true experience.

“A modern take on the classic 6″ work boot.” Okay. You’ve got my attention. These could be solid. Got a pair on the way to our resident shoe/boot hound who will step back from his collection of Aldens for a second so he can consider something… well… that’s not on the level of Aldens.

Ooh. Lots of potential here. Wear with jeans now and lightweight chinos or linen pants later on. Cotton/Modal/Spandex blend. Just half lined in the back. Could be a real winner.

Another pair of pants that are usually excluded. 4.7/5 stars after over 1200 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.

Springy. Summery even. Sure you could wear em’ now too. Just make sure it’s not on a day that’s supposed to be too wet, muddy, sloppy, etc.

Banana Republic’s linen/silk blend is fantastic. No, it’s not cashmere soft, but that’s the point. Sweaters like this are supposed to have some texture. Texture that feels cool next to your skin, instead of spongy and gross like many a lightweight cotton or cotton/cashmere (what a waste of cashmere) sweater. 55% silk, 45% linen. The linen makes it airy and crisp, while the silk keeps the fabric feeling strong. Perfect for spring and excellent to have on hand for summer nights.

Affordable brogue bluchers. So… certainly leaning more smart casual than dressed up. And that contrasting welt would look pretty good up against some dark denim.

While some other brands are cutting back on the quality of their fabrics, or, starting to do blends, BR is thankfully sticking to their outstanding Italian Extra Fine Merino wool. Basics of course, but these are really nice basics. NOW… that all said, UNIQLO is still cheaper. Thinner (still strong, not wimpy) but cheaper.

Got a warm weather wedding coming up? Or just looking to up your sportcoat game during spring/summer? This should do nicely. For a few years there, Banana Republic was making lightweight, breathable fabric, summertime sportcoats… and then they’d fully line the things. Fully lining a spring/summer sportcoat can all but totally negate the positive effects of a lightweight linen, cotton, or wool. NOT SO THIS TIME. Just half lined in the back. Nifty.

A basic, affordable, rugged shirt jacket in BR’s soft and stretchy Rapid Movement blend: 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% spandex.

Way, way better looking than some reusable grocery bag. Plus much more sturdy. You can haul heavy stuff in these things. Great for stashing in the trunk of your car and/or using it as an extra, “oh just throw all that junk in the same bag” getaway container. Has a zip top too in case you need to keep something out of the elements. Not small. Big. Lots of color options too.

Not cheap, but, lightweight without feeling flimsy, and engineered to be comfortable and to wick moisture. So good for those of us who might sweat a bit when a little cortisol dump hits our brains. Two small patterns here. One trendy, one timeless.



Like their other suede shoes, this “Herne” wingtip looks and feels much more expensive than the on-sale asking price. Sure they’re made in China, but they feel well made, the suede is solid, they don’t smell like gasoline, and the leather linings and Ortholite insoles are nice and comfy. Fit seems true too. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine. Full review here. Already on sale and thus, the more than 40% off retail price reflected above. Sizes are scattered at post time.

A new, springtime arrival that can probably see some use now as long as you’re layered up. All cotton chambray. Just half lined in the back. Center vent in the rear.

The legend. After over one THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

Another new classic from BR. Can a new classic be inspired by the success of the J. Crew Nike Killshot? I don’t see why not. White leather uppers? Check. Gum sole? Check. Blue accents? Check. Full review here.

Often excluded. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here. Lordy please make em’ in an athletic tapered, because they’re currently just offered in slim, and my box jumping caboose is about to be too much milkshake for this particular yard.

Basic, good looking chukkas that are noticeably sleeker than a crepe soled desert boot. Something you can dress up a bit.

All cotton. Not a traditionally styled sportcoat, but more of that chore-jacket look that’s supposed to not be quite as sharp and crisp looking. To be worn with henelys and t-shirts and untucked OCBDs and chambray shirts.

Already on sale. A mixed media pair of gloves. 67% wool, 19% viscose, 14% nylon tops. Goat leather palms. Snap at the wrist.

NOT the same as the core temp chinos. More of a true chino. A little thicker, but not brick thick. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Tons of colors and fits.

I had some retro Sauconys back in 1999. These look better, but, more proof that fashion is cyclical.

I had one of these once and I wore it with my Sauconys. NOW, that said, the field jacket has firmly entrenched itself in Men’s style. More entrenched than even a trench one could say. Also shown at the top of this post on the right.

Liam? Liam Gallagher? That you?