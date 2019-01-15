The Best Knit Sportcoats for Men – All Hail the Swazer!

From high end brands to bargain big box stores, seemingly everyone is jumping on the knit sportcoat wagon. And when executed well, these things are hugely versatile.

They aren’t your average, tightly woven sportcoat. Instead, they’re somewhat of a mid-point between a sweater and a blazer, or a sweatshirt and a blazer, or a… you get the idea.

Polished enough to wear with an OCBD and chinos, or dress it down with a t-shirt or henley and jeans. They are absurdly comfortable, modern without being overly trendy, and sure to become a favorite for many of you. Here’s the best of the best available now.

Supremely comfortable and super flexible. Lightweight, 53% cotton, 47% polyester material that’s casual, but not frumpy. Quarter lined in the back. Patch pockets keep it casual. Center vent in the rear. Size shown is a 42R. Also available in dark charcoal. Currently on sale and an additional 50% off at checkout.

Probably the most true-sportcoat looking of the bunch in terms of the proportions and the length of the tail. Nice lapel width and great overall drape. All cotton here. Size shown above is a 42R. Also available in a light gray as well as a charcoal.

One of the best affordable menswear items (not just knit sportcoats) on the market today. I was a little concerned about this jacket being ventless, but despite not having a vent in the rear, it’s absurdly comfortable. 80% wool and 20% nylon. Size shown above is a 42R. Both are on sale. Burgundy is an extra half off at checkout, while the gray is getting a 40% cut.

Obviously these are more than a bit on the “chopped” side, but still, they’ll find plenty of fans. Wears a little more like a cardigan, and looks great with henleys and t-shirts and sneakers. All cotton here. Was going for closer to $180 during the half yearly sale, and now? Half off.

On the high end of the price range, but extremely nice. And has been going for lower with their post-holiday markdowns and deals. Wears a bit more like a true sportcoat, and less like a knit. I don’t know what the one reviewer on the Brooks Brothers site is talking about. It’s a little trimmer, but a 41R in the Regent Fit fits me great (and I do usually wear a 41R in their Regent fit). It MIGHT be a little slimmer in the arms, but it is NOT two sizes too small. Maybe he got something that was mis-labeled. Anyway, really nice sportcoat. Looking for something blue? Try this. I’m thinking it’s basically the same thing… only blue. And plaid.

Somewhat similar to BR’s outstanding Italian wool knit sportcoat. 55% wool / 45% poly here. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom.

A 60% Cotton / 40% Polyester knit that feels a bit like a sweatshirt, but more like a refined sweatshirt. Size shown is a large on 5’10” / 195, and it’s a touch big. Yet I feel like a medium would be too small. If it fits you decent enough off the rack? It’s a big time winner. Also available in blue and a deep charcoal.

I don’t have any direct experience with these, but they’re not a bad shot with that extra 20% off code. Made in Italy and 100% wool. Looks like it’s the direct mid-point between a chore jacket and a sportcoat? Could be a real winner.

On mega sale because its just about sold out. A tech blazer that’s also knit. Nylon/poly/cotton blend will keep you dry, stain-free, and comfy thanks to 4 way stretch. Just size small left at post time.

You know knit sportcoats have become a thing when Suitsupply is selling a four hundred dollar, camel colored, double breasted, peak lapel option. That’s a lottttttta fancy menswear stuff happening all in one garment. And if you’re the type who isn’t sure he can pull off a double breasted jacket (I’m one of those types too…) fear not. It’s a heck of a lot easier with such little structure. It’ll feel more like a cardigan sweater than it will a sportcoat. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip here.

Huge fan of these things. Was going for $265 during the Anniversary Sale, and ended up being half off during further markdowns in the Nordstrom sale section. Feels great. Moves great. Yes, the tails are on the chopped side, but that doesn’t look too awkward for this style. Super comfortable. Size shown above is a large in the black option.

Got a tip on a knit sportcoat that didn’t make our list? Send those to: joe@dappered.com.