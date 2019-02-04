Steal Alert: Woolrich Made in the USA Yankee Boot for $125

Outbound shipping is free? And they’re not final sale? Well that’s… something.

Uppers are cut from nice and soft, deep looking Horween leather that requires zero break in time. None. The quadruple stitching makes for a nice sweep out and back for an apron toe, and the overall shape is a touch sleeker than a standard work boot (still some clunk, but it’s not outrageous). There’s room in the toe box, but it’s not as tall as some sh*t kickers.

Meanwhile, that Vibram lug sole has had a bit of a crew cut, with the teeth of the sole being much shorter than normal. Still grippy, still casual, but less anchor-like in terms of the visuals. And yes, they’re goodyear welted.

Note that these are made without the thin wool liner that came in the pair I own/reviewed a few years back.

I don’t know a darn thing about the seller (LeftLaneSports?) but they say they’ll ship for free since they’re over $75. Returns through the mail will cost you an $8.95 pre-paid label (or, nothing if you choose to have your refund executed by way of store credit.)

They are, in a word, beautiful. And tough as hell too. Comfortable as crazy out of the box, and I often use them as my go-to light hikers if I’m headed somewhere after where a standard hiking boot would look out of place.

$125 for these things is more than a steal. It’s downright criminal. Sizes are a bit scattered at post time, but lots of common sizes are available. For now. Many have thought these run half a size large, but a 10.5 fit like a 10.5 on my normally 10.5 feet. Sizing down half a size might have been a little tight, especially if you wear somewhat thicker (but not mushy fat) wool socks. I usually wear merino wool light hikers with these, and a 10.5, my normal size, is perfect. Big thanks to readers Andrew P. and Jason Q. for the tips. Got a tip on a steal or something else affordable men’s style related? Send those into: joe@dappered.com

That’s all. Carry on.