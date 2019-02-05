Quick Picks: J. Press Winter Sale

J. Press is not known to everyone. They are traditional, preppy, sometimes expensive, and haven’t saturated the web quite like bigger brands and retailers. Some people love em’. Some people think they’re classic to the point of being old and dusty.

Doesn’t mean this sale isn’t worth covering.

Anything over 25% off is final sale. No returns. So be careful. Also know that navigating their site is kinda a pain. To find all items on sale, you’ll have to scout through each category one at a time. Seems like their “sale” links aren’t showing the full inventory of markdowns. Big thanks to Ben M. for sending in the tip and feedback on individual items for this one!

A nice little surprise, especially with winter (hopefully) coming to a close in the next month or two. Right at 25% off so I think you can return them? Made in England and sized in UK sizes. Most suggest going down half a size from your US size. See Loake’s conversion chart here.

Also right at 25% off, so, I believe these can be returned. Also sized in UK Sizes, so, do that conversion. No idea what’s going on with their graphics as shown above. That “blip” on each boot, towards the top of the shaft? Beats me. A glitch in the Matrix?

Couple of transitional weather pieces of classic British designed outerwear. More than a couple of colors to pick from. Really liking that lighter blue. Didn’t even know they made one in that shade.

Not J. Crew Factory pricing. And that’s understandable. Made in the USA. Check out the substantial collar. Classic fit here.

Big thanks again to Ben M. for the tip and feedback here. He bought the gray option, said it’s a nice, substantial, warm sweater, but note that the tags say the sweaters are actually made in Ireland. Not Scotland. And I’m pretty sure the Scots and the Irish are tired of people confusing the two.

The real deal and not some cheap imitation. Final sale though.

Yes they’re quartz. Yes, some watch snobs turn their noses up at the idea of Shinola. But they’re assembled in Detroit, and some people love the updated vintage aesthetic that Shinola goes after. And the brand just doesn’t go on sale anywhere all that often.

So preppy it hurts. Anyone for a game of squash? Anywho, made in the USA and 3.25″ wide. Lots of other ties are on sale too.

For a while there I was convinced that I was gonna become a Social Studies teacher. That dream died quick once I realized I couldn’t stay awake after reading more than 50 pages of anything. Phone book, Harry Potter*, War & Peace, whatever. So yeah. Had to pivot.

In case you’ve reached the age where you can wear hats un-ironically. Or maybe you just really like Peaky Blinders. Or you just can’t help but break into “Seize the Day” every once in awhile.

*I’ve never read a word of Harry Potter. Don’t know how it hasn’t happened, but it just hasn’t. Yet, every time I walk into the room and Mrs. Dappered has the TV on, Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings is playing.