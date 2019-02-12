Steal Alert: Select Made in the USA Brooks Brothers Suits for $360

Made in the USA. Italian fabrics. Hand-sewn armholes. Half-canvas construction. And they aren’t final sale (as long as you don’t have the pants hemmed/tailored before they leave the warehouse) so you can return them.

And they’re now going for just sixty bucks more than a fused J. Crew Factory Thompson?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I’m a bit flabbergasted on this one. In a good way though. Sure, it’s a relatively small selection of styles. And it’s a lot of plaids and stripes. But that’s easy to tone down with a solid shirt and knit tie (or, no tie.)

A few of the Regent Fit, Made in the USA suits going for $360 today.

You’re looking for the 1818 suits here. Those are the Italian wool / Made in the USA line. The BrooksCool line is cheaper and not as well made. Lots of Regent fit available, which fits like a Spier & Mackay contemporary fit. Milano fits are the Brooks Brothers true slim.

Pretty good size selection at post time. Flash sale prices end today, 2/12/19. Big thanks to Grant M. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.