Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2019: Alone at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three scenarios (going out, staying in, and staying in solo) have now been tackled. Single this Valentine’s? Want to avoid the love drunk (or just plain drunk) masses? Might be a good night (or weekend) to saddle up to the sofa and take it very easy. (Top photo credit)

The Sweater: Uniqlo Supima Cotton Striped Sweater – $29.90. Comfort is the name of the game on a night like this, so a classic staple like this crew neck is a great choice. Easy to pair with just about anything, and easy to take care of since it’s machine washable.

The Pants: Bonobos Travel Jeans in Hanover Green – $62.40 w/ ECLIPSE20 ($98). Comfy without being hyper stretchy. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. Just fine for lounging on the couch binge watching your favorite show. Lots of colors and sizes available, but keep in mind that they’re final sale.

The Watch: Casio Super Illuminator Dive Watch – $68.76. Classic dive watch looks, at a great price. And, with the illuminated dial, you’ll still be able to see what time it is if you’re eating your pizza in the dark. Over the sink. As one does.

The Belt: Lands’ End Men’s Elastic Braid Belt in Radiant Navy – $23.97 w/ FRIENDS & 8974 ($39.95). Comfortable, and adds a little bit of color to a fairly straightforward outfit.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Ankle Socks – $18.00. We have featured Bombas socks before, and yes, they’re not cheap (but, they’re very well made and they donate one pair for every pair purchased). You’re not buying a gift for anyone else right? Treat. Yo. Self. They do offer 20% off with an email sign up for any first timers.

The Shoes: Vulcanizer Work Slip On – $77.98 ($130). House shoes that can also do just fine on a quick run to the store. The canvas uppers and vulcanized rubber soles should last you a long time. On sale via Huckberry.

The Entertainment: The Expanse – $19.99 per season (streams free w/ Amazon Prime). Based on the books by James Corey, The Expanse takes you on a journey to the future where we have colonized Mars, war looms, and someone has discovered a possible alien biological weapon. The first couple of episodes are difficult to get through, but if you can give it a go, it quickly becomes really binge-worthy. Thomas Jane (The Punisher) leads a great cast.

The Indulgent Provisions: A Favorite Libation (prices vary) & Pizza. Most pizza delivery spots will be having Valentine’s Day specials, so you might as well take advantage of it. This is a judgement free zone. Get that heart shaped pizza if you so desire.

The Strategy: Unplug from social media for the night… or longer? Don’t go creeping over to your ex’s Facebook or Instagram page. Take some pride in being better than that. And while you’re at it, consider how much you’ve been sharing on social media as of late. Are you over sharing? Could you share… less? There’s nothing mysterious about the dude who posts photos from every hike or weekend trip, or worse, fills his friend’s news feeds with unsolicited “deep” thoughts.

The Unsolicited Annual Advice: If you can’t find a way to ever be happy with only your thoughts for company, then you’ll never truly be happy in a relationship. Better to be single and smart than stupidly shacked up for the sake of having companionship.