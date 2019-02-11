Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2019: Out on the Town

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (going out, staying in, & staying in solo). Going for a sharp look here that leans simple instead of flashy. That way, your date will keep their eyes on you, & not your flair. Also, before you make those fancy restaurant reservations, maybe weigh the pros & cons of dinner out on Valentine’s. (Top photo credit)

The Suit: Suitsupply Napoli Fit Navy – $399. You bet a suit. Why not? If you’re going out on Valentine’s Day, embrace it and don the suit. A navy suit is an essential, so, thinking most have one of these already on hand.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt in Grey – $69.50. Yes, grey. A bright white shirt (with the black boots and belt) could look a little too stark. And don’t be scared. grey shirts with navy suits look pretty sharp. Just different enough. And this Nordstrom option is a lighter grey, which minimizes the risk. A light blue shirt would work here too.

The Coat: Charles Tyrwhitt Charcoal Italian Wool and Cashmere Overcoat – $399 ($499). Or, whatever topcoat or mac you happen to favor. These Charles Tyrwhitt coats aren’t cheap, but they are very, very nice.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar Burgundy Flower Fields – $10. I’d suggest just a sliver peeking out from your breast pocket. Now, if you’re too cool to wear something red with flowers in it out on Valentine’s Day… then what the heck are you doing heading out on the town on Valentine’s Day anyway?

The Watch: Orient Mako USA II – $283.50 w/ VAL2019 ($315). A hacking, hand winding, 200m, sapphire crystal, in-house automatic movement diver with classic good looks and a diameter (41.5 mm) wearable by almost all. And they almost never go on sale. They’re now on sale.

The Socks: Nordstrom Over the Calf Wool Socks in Navy – $14.50. Yes. These again. Still. They’re that good.

The Belt: Nordstrom Mercer Belt – $49.50. Dress belts can be an utter disaster. Bulky, mirror shine buckles. Weird stitching. That’s not the case here. Made in the USA too. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Made in Italy TBNY Chelsea Boots – $133.98 ($395). Because the weather is still crappy for much of the Northern Hemisphere. Because these are on mega sale. Because unlike most lace up boots, chelseas are sleek enough to sub in for dress shoes. Because these have slim rubber soles that should keep you upright, and less likely to fall on your ass on a slick sidewalk in front of your date. And because we suggest brown shoes and boots all. the. time. and there’s not a darn thing wrong with wearing black.

The Gift: Tiffany Elsa Peretti Bean Pendant – $125. If your date happens to be a lady, and you want to give her something shiny without going over the top, try a delicate piece of jewelry. If you’ve got a local, independent artisan shop nearby, take a stroll through there. Lots of cities have terrific enclaves of artists who make classic jewelry. (Think clean, small stuff. Not big and clunky.) If that’s not the case where you live, and you’re under pressure in terms of the timetable (Valentine’s Day is Thursday) then this Tiffany Bean necklace will certainly work, and it’ll get there on time. It’s pretty and cute, but not cutesy. Would look just as good on her if she’s wearing a dress or a tank top and jeans. Just make REAL sure there’s no possibility, in her head, of getting an engagement ring. That blue box can freak some gals out. Sliding a Tiffany blue box across a candlelit dinner table is not some small gesture. It’s also really on the nose/stereotypical. Maybe give it to her before you two head out?

The Soundtrack for the drive (if you’re driving): Of Monsters and Men “Beneath the Skin” – $12. I listen to Of Monsters and Men a ton when I want something relaxing but I don’t want to fall asleep. So, pretty much perfect for a relaxing (hopefully?) ride to wherever you’re headed.