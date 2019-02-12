Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2019: Date Night at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (going out, staying in, & staying in solo). Just because you’re skipping the Prix Fixe menus and overcrowded restaurants doesn’t mean you should mail it in when it comes to style. Dressing up a bit, even at home, earns you extra points. Plus, it can be a lot of fun. (Top photo credit)

The Blazer: Banana Republic Italian Wool Knit Blazer – $149.99 ($298). Sportcoats make you look slimmer, stronger, and sometimes even a bit smarter. This isn’t a bad night to work one in, no? Plus, it’s knit from Italian wool, so it’s super comfortable. And it’s red! Embrace the cheesiness. Extra 40% comes at checkout.

The Watch: Glycine Combat 6 Classic Automatic Watch – $289.99 FINAL. Or, whatever your favorite do-anything, smart-casual watch happens to be. Gotta time the bolognese after all. These just hit Massdrop for pre-order. Classic good looks, Swiss made, sapphire crystal, and an exhibition caseback. Available in either 36mm or 43mm diameters.

The Henley: Bonobos Performance Long Sleeve Henley – $22.40 FINAL w/ ECLIPSE20 ($58). Thanks to the knit sportcoat (which is kinda a hybrid sportcoat/sweater) you can throw one of these under it and still look really put together. And henleys? Henleys are masculine.

The Cozying Up Instigator: Ash & Fir 80% Wool / 20% Acrylic Throw – $70 ($99). That crummy polyester fleece blanket with the pattern that looks like 1973 threw up on it? Mood killer. This is the opposite. What happens under the blanket stays under the blanket. Unless you need to move off the couch to another room in your place.

The Gift: Julia Szendrei Moon Studs 14k – $42.98 ($54). If your date happens to be a woman. And if you’re exchanging gifts, you’d better have something by now. Just setting the overall style scenario tone though. Something smallish in size and price is a nice way to go if you’re spending the evening in. She can wear these pretty much anywhere with anything. From dressed up to athleisure.

The Belt: Gap Smart Casual Belt – $25.60 w/ STAYWARM ($39.95). A simple belt that should look good with jeans or chinos.

The Shoes: Astorflex Greenflex in Stone – $150 . A little bit of light suede contrast. Made in Italy. Extremely comfortable. Try not to get the bolognese on em’.

The Background Music: The Very Best of Otis Redding – $5.99 (free streaming with Prime). You can never go wrong with Otis; his greatest hits will set the mood for a romantic evening.

The Wine: Skyfall Cabernet – $10.99. Good cab, nice price, classy label. It’s the little things that matter, and not opening a bottle of 19 Crimes or Mad Housewife is probably in your best interest.

The Jeans: Levi’s 505 in Tumbled Rigid – $39.99. (Wait for it…) Or whatever your favorite pair of dark denim happens to be.