The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – October ’18

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

The launch featured Fifth Avenue cap toes for $249, and then some further reductions saw the Higgins Mill drop under $300. And that’s not even mentioning the select, low $200s deals on some of the factory 2nds models.

Ends tomorrow, 10/31. Saddleback just does not do sales often. If at all. So 15% off in honor of their 15th anniversary of doing business is absolutely worth a mention. Is the stuff still expensive? Yes. But everything is backed by their 100 year warranty, so, you won’t have to worry about replacing it down the line. Unless you’re a Highlander or something.

If this feels like a repeat from last month, that’s because it kinda is. Only September’s best individual item deal was Loake Kemptons for $199 via Massdrop… but those were final sale. These were just $11 more, and sold through East Dane. So you get super fast and free shipping, plus free returns. Not bad. These are lifers. Something you’ll reach for and lace up time and time and time again. Goodyear welted and made in the UK. They’re also very, very hard to find on sale here in the states. Full review of the Kempton can be found here. Sale has sadly since expired.

From dirt cheap Target Topcoats to super spendy Suitsupply bombers. Tis the season and all that jazz.

I mean, hooray for the sun and all that it does for us… but after 3 months of sweating your swingers off (not to mention terrible weather for sleeping), it’s nice to have a bit of a cool off. Or a cold off. That too.

I’ll take those Sambas please. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom, and they’re not perpetually out of stock like the Killshot happens to be. But hell, what do I know.

Candles? Fireplace? A jacket that seems to have just been taken off? WHAT PRAY TELL COULD BE HAPPENING OFF CAMERA?!? Oh my.

Last month it was Fitzmagic. This month? Cam Newton… who has had a thing for wild outfits (especially hats) for a while now, but this past Sunday was something else. I believe those are golf tees stuck in his hat? Maybe?

There are many hard jobs out there. Modelling probably isn’t one of them. But that doesn’t mean it’s super easy either. Sometimes you just don’t know what to do with your damn hands. Anyway… how about Target crushing it with the fall/winter stuff from Goodfellow & Co, no?

It’s easy, real easy, to get stuck in a navy rut. And most probably associate experimenting with color in the warmer months. But it’s super easy to do in the fall too. More here.

Lots of parties were this past weekend, but many reserve the festivities for the actual night. For those of you hosting or going to a party, here’s a soundtrack. Stay safe out there.

Some would argue that this is an example of what makes this site different from the others. Maybe. Whether that happens to be a good or a bad thing is entirely up to you.

Coulda sworn I had someone on belay. Again, not knowing what to do with your hands during a photo shoot can be tough. Wish I woulda had a bucket of popcorn handy.

What the… Bottom line? Check all their sites (JCF, J. Crew main site, and Amazon) for the best price if you really have your heart set on something and getting the best deal. At least people still like turtles. That’s always reassuring.

