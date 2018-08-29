Win it: The Saddleback Toiletry Bag

Fresh off the heels of Reader Appreciation week, where among other things we gave away a Saddleback Flight Bag, we’re back with another giveaway from Saddleback… and it even uses the exact same closure as the Flight Bag.

Their brand new Toiletry Kit isn’t cheap, but boy is it something. Using the same “Gladstone” leather wrapped metal frame opening, this bag eliminates a design flaw that often afflicts other shave/dopp bags. There’s no toothy zipper here, limiting access to the dark corners of the bag, and there’s no teeth to take a swipe at your wrists while putting stuff in or pulling items out.

It’s still Saddleback, so it’s still super smartly designed. The interior is 9.75″ W x 6.5″ H x 5″ D, so it’s not some tiny thing. Lots of room here, and they opted to use the smooth side of their pigskin for the lining in order to make it super easy to clean out. Two pockets line the interior for smaller/less bulky items.

The exterior is made from the exact same, super tough, extremely thick, full grain cowhide that’ll develop an awesome patina over time. Still no breakable parts. Still has that 100 year warranty. Still made with marine grade thread. Still crazy solid feeling (and honestly, heavy) because Saddleback builds their stuff to make it that full century.

Available in their four standard colors of leather: Dark Coffee Brown, Chestnut (which is shown in this post,) Tobacco, and Black. No, it’s not cheap. But if you’re into luggage and don’t like the standard zippered dopp kits that are all over the place, then this is a splurge that’s absolutely worth considering.

Enter here to win the new Toiletry Bag from Saddleback shown in this post. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on 8/30/18. One entry per person. Thanks to Saddleback for sending along another one of their awesome products for review AND giveaway!