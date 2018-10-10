Style Scenario: The Cool, Classic Fall Day off the Clock

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. One of the many, many reasons fall is so worshiped as a season, is that things tend to slow down. There are more opportunities to relax, and enjoy your surroundings. So the next time the skies open up and the weather turns dreary, layer up with some favorite casual clothes, set aside your to-do list, and allow yourself to do… nothing. Nothing with purpose, but nothing all the same. And one way to make that “nothing” time feel great? Look decent while doing it. Get into something more attractive than old pajama pants and a jersey. You’ll be surprised how much better it’ll make you feel.

The Sweater: BR x Kevin Love Air Spun Stripe Crew-Neck Sweater – $108. Really nice. Like, REALLY nice. 60% wool & 40% nylon and 100% soft. Runs a little big, so, consider sizing down if you’re on the border/in between sizes. Was just on sale for 40% off. Gets excluded a ton, but should go on sale again in the not too distant future.

The Pants: Lands’ End Moleskin 5-Pockets – $34.97 w/ WALNUT and 4275. Speaking of soft, these Lands’ End moleskin 5-pocket pants are outstanding for that half-off price. Moleskin is like matte velvet with a buzzcut. A much, much shorter nap, and not shiny. It’s a little hard to explain, but once you wear a pair, you’ll understand.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Traditional Chronograph 42mm – $149. Spendy for a Timex, but it’s one of their newer, retro, Waterbury designs, that cleans up the look and classes it up with some texture to the chronograph subdials.

The Tee: J.C.F. Heathered Broken-in T-shirt – $15. Just a tee. Nothing to get wild about here.

The Belt: GAP Chino Roller Belt – $23.97 w/ SOGOOD ($39.95). Usually excluded from codes, but it’s actually getting the cut this time. Made in the USA.

The Socks: Wigwam Merino Crew – $10 – $15 . Crazy durable, comfortable, and washable. Also great for running in when the temps start to dip if you’re an outdoor runner.

The Shoes: Red Wing Factory 2nds Weekend Chukka Boot – $109.97 ($229.99) I’m a big fan of the Red Wing weekender series (not everyone is though). Lighter in weight but still made in the USA and super durable feeling. These are factory 2nds, so, there’s gonna be a cosmetic flaw of some sort… but they’re a casual boots. You’re gonna beat em’ up anyway, no? Sold via Nordstrom Rack.

The Drink: Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask Single Malt Whisky – $69.99. Worth a bit of a splurge. A Speyside (not peat-y) that’s been finished in Rum casks. You’ll want to sip and savor, but it won’t fight you back.

The Candle: Bespoke Post “The Den” – $12. All these years later and still suggesting this thing. It’s that good. Yes. A scented candle. But it’s not overpowering or anything. Look, we can all go a bit nose deaf when it comes to our place. So, make it smell better than normal for once. Scent is a mix of dry wood, tobacco, and leather.

The Entertainment: Ozark (streams on Netflix) & The Blackhouse by Peter May. Something to watch. Something to read. And each continue on past the first season and the first book if you’re intrigued and want to keep going.