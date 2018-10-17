In Review: The J. Crew Factory Brushed Cotton Thompson Blazer

Want a super soft, lightly constructed sportcoat for fall and winter but don’t want to shell out for some fancy pants Italian wool option?

Fair enough. Try this barely there, J. Crew factory option.

An unaltered 42R on 5’10” / 195. Not bad, but notice the bunching around the traps area.

Lapels are slim. REAL slim.

No, it’s not wool. It’s not even a wool blend. It’s 100% cotton. And boy does it ever feel like a flannel shirt that’s been cut into the shape and style of a 2 button, Thompson fit (IE read Ludlow) sportcoat.

No lining in the back. None. Just the sleeves. A little self fabric lining up front.

Some will love the almost-no-structure feel. I kinda wish there was a bit more. At least through the shoulders. Why? Because the fabric, while still feeling like a fall/winter weight, is light enough overall to bunch and gather a bit. Especially if your body type isn’t super kind to JCF’s/J. Crew’s Ludlow fit (ie, mine, with a bit of bulk, especially through the shoulders).

Super soft, brushed cotton. Warm but still kinda light weight.

Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons of course.

Lapels are also oddly slim on this thing. While most brands are widening out their lapels, these are even SLIMMER than normal for J. Crew? I’m showing 2.25″ here. Not the normal 2.5″. Strange. And a deal breaker for some.

Slim lapels. Real slim. Like, Macy’s Bar III circa 2012 slim.

It’s priced at just under $100, and I can’t recall it going on sale… yet? JCF really tightened up their codes and promos over the last month or two. And while this seems like a fair price at $99 (depending on your body type and ability to be okay with super slim lapels), I wonder if many/most of us are just so pre-programmed to the codes and promos game at JCF, that some are dragging their feet?

Nice sportcoat. Nice price. A few issues for some, but it’s not a bad way to dip your toe in the fall/winter fabric sportcoat waters, without over committing to something pricey and/or stiff and stuffy. This thing is neither of those.