Win it: The Saddleback Thin Front Pocket Briefcase in Chestnut

Consider this week five days of saying thank you. Without your readership, your emails, and your willingness to spread the word, Dappered wouldn’t exist. The collection of good guys who frequent this corner of the internet is by far the greatest achievement of this website. And to say thank you, we’ve put together five, splurge-worthy giveaways that’ll hopefully express our gratitude. This is Dappered’s Reader Appreciation Week. Good luck, and thanks a million.

Luggage Salesman: Have you thought much about luggage, Mr. Banks? Joe Banks: No, I never really have. Luggage Salesman: It’s the central preoccupation of my life. You travel the world. You’re away from home. Perhaps away from your family. All you have to depend on is yourself – and your luggage. – Joe vs The Volcano

What’s more dependable than something that comes with a 100 year guarantee? Forget something. Try someone. Where are you going to be in 100 years? Right. You don’t even have a 100 year guarantee (and if you do, I’ll have what you’re having). There are few elements of style that are built to outlive you. And this is one of them.

The chestnut brown, Saddleback thin brief.

Proving that it is possible to balance rugged and refined, Saddleback’s Thin Front Pocket Briefcase is professional enough for any office, but tough enough to take on the road. Any road. Doesn’t matter if you’re wearing jeans and a t-shirt or a full blown suit, it’ll look right.

It’s made with large hunks of beefy full grain leather, as few seams as possible, and designed to have no breakable parts (like zippers or snaps). All of the hardware is nickel plated, and the D-rings are there to strap extra gear to, convert the brief into a backpack, or… both.

Timeless looks. Built for the 21st, AND the 22nd century (at least part of it).

The top flap is secured by the one main buckle. The interior is a streamlined design with a main pocket and one small pigskin pocket for quick access to a phone, pens, etc. The back of the brief has one large pocket that’s perfect for a newspaper, maps, a tablet, or other slim items you might need quick access to. And those extra, exterior pockets are amazingly handy.

The exterior will pick up marks and take on a nice patina over time while the interior is lined with soft pigskin. And since it’s cut from the largest pieces of full grain leather for strength, it’ll take well to leather conditioner if/when you want to clean it up a bit.

Professional enough for the city. Tough enough for everywhere.

Saddleback’s slogan is “They’ll fight over it when you’re dead.” Here’s your chance to get your hands on a briefcase that’ll outlive you. Just make sure you think long and hard about who in your will has the privileged of inheriting it.

Enter here to win the Saddleback Thin Front Pocket Briefcase in chestnut shown above. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 7/22/17. Thanks a million to everyone at Saddleback for providing the Medium Slim Brief for this year’s Reader Appreciation Week!