4 Colors to Work into your 2018 Fall / Winter Wardrobe

Many are plenty fine with wallowing in their blue, charcoal, brown and black rut when the weather turns to the cold and dreary. But others wouldn’t mind an injection of something more retina grabbing now and then. Gone are the bright and flashy colors of warm weather gatherings such as Kentucky Derby Parties and the Catalina Wine Mixer (nsfw language). And for good reason. A seersucker suit in October would look more than a little off (and useless in terms of it’s intended functionality). But that doesn’t mean you still can’t pick a few shades off the spectrum that otherwise might stay on the shelf. It’s just a matter of leaning on deep, richer tones, instead of the glaring primary colors seen in the summer. Got that? Think more blends of shades, instead of primary school building blocks. Here’s four to work in, right now, and on into the upcoming months.

Camel

What it goes well with: Dark blues, Charcoal, Dark Greens, and even Black (think black & tan)

In a sea of black, navy, and charcoal, camel stands out. When it comes to topcoats, even cheap camel topcoats can look super luxurious. But don’t limit your use of camel to outerwear. Other torso options include sportcoats and sweaters. For your bottom half? If you can find a pair of rich looking, moleskin trousers or cords in camel, then go for it. And camel, as a shade, doesn’t have to be super pale. It can be a bit deeper, darker, and richer.

Light or Medium Grey

What it goes well with: Dark blues, Charcoal, Burgundy, Brown, Black, Greens… just about everything

So where’s the color? Some of us would argue that in terms of style, grey is in fact a color. And it becomes more noticeable the further you get from almost-black-charcoal. Meanwhile, there’s also the Greys that have slight hues of cool blues, turquoise, or green in them. Think slate.

Burgundy / Dark Red

What it goes well with: Dark and Medium Blues, Light to Medium Grey, Sometimes Charcoal, Greenish/Brown (think tweeds)

Leave the fire engine red to good ol’ St. Nick. Not a lot of guys wear any kind of red (ranging from pink to burgundy). But Burgundy & Fall go hand and hand. Need proof? Look at the leaves on the trees. Burgundy starts to lean brown in some light, and we’re surrounded by brown now that the leaves have turned and are falling. If you really think you’re not down with wearing red, start small with a scarf or a pair of socks or a belt (no, a burgundy belt doesn’t have to match your brown shoes perfectly). You’ll be surprised how easy it is to wear this shade of deep dark red.

Olive / Forest Green

What it goes well with: Dark Blues, Greys of all kinds, Burgundy around Christmas, Brown

Mint and Kelly green? Those are for the warmer months. Now is when you can easily start working in the darker, more earthy greens. Olive leans warmer, while forest green is cooler. The perfect pairings for these shades of green are blues and browns. So dark wash jeans + brown leather boots = a big win when worn with green.