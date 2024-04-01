1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Banana Republic 30% off

Why anyone would want to wear clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, and like all of our style scenarios, these can be inspiration for assembling outfits from items you may already own (there’s nothing more affordable than using what you’ve got!) Here’s five clickable outfits we mined MOSTLY from the Banana Republic 30% off w/ code BRPURCHASE event. Full original picks can be found here.

“Jeans” and a Blazer (warm weather edition)

Banana Republic: Italian Hopsack Wool Jacket – $280 ($400),

Chambray Shirt w/ hidden button down collar – $49 ($70),

Linen-Cotton Traveler 5-Pocket Pants – $91 ($130),

Nubuck Leather Belt – $63 ($90),

Merino Blend Socks (3 pack) – $31.50 ($45).

Others: WMP Sunglasses – $45,

Anthony Veer Suede Tassel Loafers – $139.97 ($199),

Bulova wristwatch – $146.25 ($225).

Chinos Chukkas Polo – Get the blues!

Banana Republic: Luxury Touch 4-button Pique Polo – $42 ($60),

Core Temp Pants – $70 ($100),

Cinza Italian Nubuck Belt – $63 ($90).

Others: Kent Wang Browline Sunglasses – $55,

Invicta 1953 Watch – $128,

Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26,

Clarks Bushacre 3 in Sand Waxy Suede – $72.

Black & Earthtones

Banana Republic: 100% Linen Short Sleeve Shirt – $56 ($80)

Core Temp Pants – $70 ($100).

Italian Suede Belt – $63 ($90).

Others: Huckberry Sunseeker Sunglasses – $45,

Orient Kamasu Automatic – $272,

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Strap – $27.20 ($34),

Jack Erwin Decker Driving Loafers in Gray – $158,

WP Standard Briefcase in Desert Black – $278 ($348).

Casual but still Put Together

Banana Republic: Pique Chore Coat – $196 ($280)

88% Merino Wool / 12% Flax (Linen) Sweater – $56 ($80),

Rapid Movement Chinos in Slim or Athletic Fit – $70 ($100),

Tumbled Leather Belt – $49 ($70).

Others: Carfina Sunglasses – $27,

Timex Weekender – $40,

Nike Killshots – $90,

Target Goodfellow Tote/Backpack hybrid – $30.

Spring/Summer Suited Up

Banana Republic: Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $455 total ($650),

Slim or Standard Fit Dress Shirt – $56 ($80),

Made in Italy Silk Necktie – $52.50 ($75),

Leather Dress Belt – $52.50 ($75),

Silk Pocket Square – $28 ($40).

Others: Timex 1978 Green Dial – $179,

Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26,

Spier & Mackay Cap Toe Oxfords – $151.30 ($178),

Spier & Mackay Sunglasses – $48 ($55).

The Banana Republic 30% off code BRPURCHASE is scheduled to end tomorrow, Sunday 4/28/24.