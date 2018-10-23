Steal Alert: East Dane has a bunch of UK Made Loake Shoes on sale

Loake is a favorite brand for many. They make nice quality, Goodyear Welted shoes in the UK and their prices are pretty reasonable. Especially on sale.

The only problem is getting your hands on a pair.

I don’t know if it was a customs decision or the looming Brexit or an exchange rate thing or what, but a lot of retailers just flat out stopped carrying or shipping Loake Shoes to the USA. The Amazon fulfilled East Dane is one of the rare few that still has them. And maybe now they’re blowing out the last of their stock? I don’t know if this is it for East Dane and Loake, but what I do know is that unlike Massdrop (one of the other few, stateside resources for Loake), East Dane ships and returns things for free. Right away. No waiting for a pre-order. And these shoes aren’t final sale. Yet.

NOTE THAT SIZES ARE LISTED IN UK. So use those conversion charts. Also note that East Dane, for some reason, gives limited sizing recommendations, but those recs are still in UK sizes. So they’ll say something like “runs small, order 1/2 size up… in your UK size.” So say you’re a size 10.5 in the US. convert that to UK, which is 9.5. And then size up half a size to a 10 UK… which is only down half a size from your normal US size.

Got that? Clear as mud? Sweet. off we go.

The King of this sale. Classic, durable, do anything chukkas. Full review here. These usually go for $200 over at Massdrop, when active, but those are final sale AND you have to wait a while to get them. East Dane will have them to you in 2-3 days, and you can return them if they don’t fit right. Not bad for an extra ten bones. Pretty sure the East Dane option is a slightly warmer brown than what’s shown above.

Basic, proper British dress shoes. Those suedes are calling.

Have mercy. Look at that UK Made, Goodyear Welted, Sleek Suede Goodness. Featured at the top of the post too. Full review here.

A slightly different last than the Kemptons. I think these run a little leaner through the middle? Currently going for $205 on final sale at Massdrop, so, you could save a significant amount going there as long as you’re good with waiting and the final sale bit.

Cannon? Kaboom! No not that Kaboom. That Kaboom (warning, LOUD NOISES) Rest in Peace Billy Mays.

What’s the difference between these and the Mitchem Chelseas? These look a little more casual, and the Dainite Studded sole is key for those slick and slippery times of year. Chatsworth also happens to be my middle name.*

No word on if/when these prices expire, or, this might be the last shot to grab Loakes via East Dane. That’s total speculation on my part.

*This is totally untrue.