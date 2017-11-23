Black Friday 2017 Deals for Men + Picks

Black Friday. A mess in person, but thanks to the explosion of e-commerce, you can hunker down at home while avoiding the crush of humanity at all the brick & mortar stores. Cyber Monday? Still also worth paying attention to, but many brands and retailers have outstanding discounts being offered online today. There’s been even more Black Friday “creep” this year, with some of these deals launching pre-Thanksgiving, but Friday is still the day when the push is made. Here’s some of the best style-centric deals for men running today. Picks are scattered about when something was too good not to specifically mention.

Second year in a row that Nordstrom is actually doing something specific and quantifiable for Black Friday. No code or anything needed. The extra % off is reflected in the prices on their site. And as always, since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free. Big fan of the lay out on that Nordy peacoat. Chest high hand pockets + an extra bit of length to the tail = what most of us are after. Meanwhile, those Weiss watches (which are assembled here in the USA from Swiss components) are one hell of a deal, if you’re into collecting mechanicals and don’t balk at that kind of price.

Got all that? If you head into double digits, don’t forget to use the GIFTFACTORY code. That’ll take an extra 20% off on top of the 50% – 60% off that they’re running on their site. Meanwhile, that Unconstructed flex chino sportcoat? It’s a winner. Full review of that can be found here.

No code needed here. But? If you’re a card member? You should be able to knock an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD. Only limitation is that it has to be regular price (no 3rd party either if I’m not mistaken). More picks here if you want em’.

At post time, this is working on almost all 3rd party goods. Looks like Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, & Zespa are the only exclusions? That is very, very kind of Club Monaco to do. Under $300 for those new AE Chelsea “Liverpool” boots is gonna be very, very tough to beat. Full review of those can be found here.

In case you missed it the other day. One of the best sales J. Crew has run in recent memory. Even most of their suits are getting the 40% off cut. Works on sale items too. Full picks can be found here. Shown above is the Legacy blazer, as well as the uconstructured workwear blazer in “dark pine” (which, the camera seems to think leans more charcoal, but it really is a dark green in person).

And it works with bundle pricing too? Not bad. Head here for an in-person with their contemporary fit suits. Also? It looks like they’re now making tuxedos. Midnight navy too…

Well that’s awfully kind. Half off and free shipping? Express doesn’t appeal to everyone, but they do make some more toned down/less flashy designs. Plus… can’t think of a place I’d rather not be in the world of retail than an EXPRESS store in a mall on Black Friday. Enough to drive you batty.

As good as it gets for Ledbury, and their outstanding collection of shirts. Of course they do more than shirts, but it’s their fine twill dress shirts, with that perfectly placed, slightly lowered 2nd button, that many of us drool over. And they’re extremely hard to find on discount. So this? This is the time to nab one (or, more) if you’re interested and your budget allows. Looks like THANKFUL35 runs through Friday. TURKEY35 should work too. If you’re late to the party, GRAVY30 will be good for 30% off Saturday, and LEFTOVERS25 for 25% off Sunday.

Excellent. Half off but they’re also offering an extra 10% off that half off price cherry on top with the JUST4YOU code. Looks like this one is set to expire on Saturday? Big thanks to Brandon D. for pointing out that their Belstaff jackets ARE getting this cut. Still super spendy, but… boy I still can’t believe GAP is carrying Belstaff. Interesting collaboration there.

Same deal as was mentioned in the Tripod the other day. There’s a couple models in this small-ish selection that are absolutely worth a look if you’re wanting to save serious cash. 1st quality, very much made in Port Washington Wisconsin, and Goodyear welted. Not bad for just under two bills.

We interrupt this otherwise pretty nifty and positive Black Friday round up with some weird/unfortunate retail news: The Shoebank has jacked their restocking fee on returned Factory 2nds up to $25. It was just ten bucks. Not great Bob (or, is it Maclom?) . So yeah. That stinks. Are they trying to wreck the strides they’ve made in e-commerce when it comes to their factory 2nds? That’s a hell of a gamble, twenty five bucks. Sure, many of us have received shoes that look 99% awesome. But some show up and they just aren’t acceptable. So, tread carefully.

“More” ?? You want More Bro-tein Shake? Teddy Brosevelt? Anyway… this is much better than last year’s Black Friday offer from East Dane. That first tier was just 15% off last year. Nice to see it jump a bit. And East Dane continues to be one of the rare places to get a Filson original brief on discount. Meanwhile, $224 for those Loake chelseas is quite a nice price. Full review of them can be found here. More of a chukka type? Head here for a review of the Loake Kempton, which is also on sale.

Deals are separated into apparel and gear, plus specific brands are also getting some decent cuts. Full review of that Le Mans Chrono can be found here, and the exclusive to Huckberry Chips can be found here.

Fine. Leather. Goods. Treat yo self! Form Function Form balances, beautifully, the luxury of high quality leather with rugged construction and the value that comes with being made by hand here in the USA. For those who like to stay organized, carry business cards at all times, and also take a note or two on the go, check out the brand new Field Rep Wallet. Discount is good through Monday, the 28th.

A heads up. If past is prologue, then know in years past Bonobos has had their best deal/deals on Cyber Monday. They are, after-all, a mostly web based business. So unless you’re spooked about something selling out, or, you don’t want to risk it? Then you might want to sit tight.

Got a watch that’s in need of a refresh? One of the easiest ways to make an old watch look new is to go with a new strap. Crown and Buckle is offering 40% off their core collection, and 20% off their fancy pants stuff through 10am on Tuesday. Domestic shipping is free too.

There’s no specific % off this year, but of the select items, there does seem to be a trend of serious discounts. For example, that Invicta diver usually runs in the $80 range. That retro looking Seiko? More like the mid $200s. Big thanks to Justin B. for the tip!

Not the most tongue wagging deal of the day, but will certainly appeal to some. If you’re a fan of the Brooks Brothers non iron dress shirt lineup, then now’s not a bad time to stock up. But, it’s gotta be from their selection of shirts.

The Pick: Orient Polaris GMT Automatic – $287.50 ($575)

Remember, even at 50% off, not all of Orient’s Models can be had for their cheapest price direct through Orient. But the Polaris? That’s going for the mid $300s through 3rd parties. So under $290 is about as good as it’s gonna get. And it’s one hell of a wristwatch. Code won’t work on the Mako USA II.

Was $39.90, now down to $29.90. And cashmere is $20 off. It’s a select items sorta day/weekend for UNIQLO.

Also Worth a Mention:

The Tie Bar: Free socks with purchase of at least $40. Promo Code FESTIVE , free standard US shipping at $30

, free standard US shipping at $30 Todd Snyder: 30% off Todd Snyder and Todd Snyder + Champion collections w/ HOLIDAY30

Timex: 25% off Sitewide + Free Shipping w/ BLACKFRIDAY25 (some exclusions may apply)

(some exclusions may apply) DSW: 20% off everything (some brand exclusions may apply)

Old Navy: 50% off everything

END Clothing: 20% off w/ BLACKFRIDAY (some exclusions apply)

(some exclusions apply) LL Bean: 20% off clothes & outerwear w/ THANKS20

H&M: Black Friday discounts + Free shipping w/ 9054

Note: This post will be updated as more sales come down the pike. Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com