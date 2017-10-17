Steal Alert: Half off Lands’ End 55% Merino / 45% Cotton Joggers

We interrupt Dappered’s regularly scheduled content to go inside Editor Joe’s Head:

Lordy I hate joggers. The usually gross fabric and often dumpy shape, the elastic waist and cuffs, the fact that nobody actually jogs in joggers… I just don’t get them. At all. But what do you always say, you menswear blogging asshat? This site isn’t about you! It never has been, it never will be. If there’s a prime directive here, it’s to always keep the readership in mind.

Oh no. Another email. ANOTHER TIP ABOUT THESE THINGS BEING HALF OFF. They’re pouring in.

I can’t… I can’t not say something. I mean, they are mostly merino wool after all. So, that’s something. Gotta give em’ what they want. May the style gods have mercy on my soul.



Was $99.95, now $49.97 with the code and pin.

Oh hey guys. Just a heads up. Lands’ End has their 55% merino wool / 45% cotton joggers on sale for half off. Code is good for 50% off one item, and while these Joggers are usually excluded, that doesn’t seem to be the case this time. Use code HARVEST and pin 1410 at checkout. If that one somehow dries up, it looks like COSTUME and 8033 should do the same. Want some other picks besides the joggers? Head here.

That’s all. Carry on.