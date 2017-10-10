Lands’ End: 50% off ONE Item Event

For Lands’ End, 30% off seems to be baseline. Every so often they’ll do a 40% off regular priced code and pin, and it’s even rarer to get a 40% off site wide code. But half off? That’s awfully unusual, but it (if memory serves) is almost always limited to just one item. So you can’t go hog wild with it, but if you’ve had your eye on something (whether it be a new arrival, or, something simmering in the sale section) then now’s the time if you’re able. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip. Off we go with some picks.

Sign me up for some of these. Moleskin is a fantastic cold weather fabric. Super soft and blocks the wind. Straight fit here. Three fall-ready shades to pick from. Bring on the cold.

Obligatory. For those that work in a more formal than smart-casual work environment, these things can be wallet-savers. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have em’ hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Also available in a traditional fit.

And now, their tailored fit trousers in more cold-weather appropriate wool flannel. Two patterns/colors to choose from. Plus, like their other dress trousers, you can have them hemmed to a specific length before they’re shipped out to you. Original price is $109. Being that these are north of fifty, post code, they’ll ship for free too.

Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement. Also available in vest form. Might be the star of this sale show.

Another pair of options for cold weather pants. Flannel lined chinos or jeans, with three color options on the chinos, and just one (albeit a perfect looking deep dark blue) on the jeans. Kinda bummed that the free shipping at $50 threshold is only taken into account AFTER you’ve applied the code (GAP inc. does it pre-code). Therefor, you’re stuck with shelling out for shipping here.

Appears to be a lot of coat for just a hundred and fifty bucks. Blend is 65% wool/15% polyester/15% viscose/5% other fibers. Double breasted, and slimmer fit but allegedly not tight (see the reviews). Extremely well reviewed online. Apparently a bit darker/richer in person.

A timeless classic. Made from cotton, so, not as expensive as wool. Also, these are fully fashioned, which means they’re knit all at once to shape a torso, instead of cutting and sewing individual pieces together.

On backorder of course, and while the wool isn’t luxurious, it’s a hell of a price for a half canvas do-anything navy blazer. Full review here. Also available in a traditional fit.

Classic looking topcoats with a little extra flair at the cuffs. Thankfully, no epaulets or anything like that. They kept the trench inspiration to just the sleeves. 80% wool / 20% nylon for the camel coat, 76% wool, 20% nylon, 4% other for the charcoal windowpane. Acetate linings for each. Just wish they’d put angled slash pockets on the sides instead of horizontal flaps. Angled slash pockets are much, much easier to get your hands into.

A favorite from last year that has somehow survived in the sale section, for this long, and is now dirt cheap. Ridiculously comfortable. Cotton flannel that’s been brushed for extra softness, cut and sewn into a 5-pocket pant. Also available in navy.

Ninety bones for a basic sweater isn’t cheap, but the cashmere that Lands’ End uses really is a step above their competition. A super fine gauge makes it feel lighter in weight but still super strong. Fit is more of a straight fit, less super slim. Not enormous if you’ve got some bulk on you though. A ton of colors to pick from.

They’re claiming this is a true half-canvas construction. Not bad for a hundred and twenty fiv bucks. 100% wool herringbone exterior, 100% rayon lining. Tailored fit. Add the trousers (during another sale since you can only get one item with this code and pin) and you’ve got a cold weather suit for cheap.

Multiple colors to pick from. Note that there are three fit options on these things. There’s traditional, tailored, and slim. Don’t forget to click on one of those before you pick your size. Now going for the price of a UNIQLO oxford.

Looks real good in the catalog shots (such as above), but a little lifeless in the product image on their site? Hoping it looks more tailored in person than the boxy look the site shows. Nice hybrid, almost Filson look here. Wool blend shell with some insulation inside for warmth.

It’s unfortunate that the Tartan Army (once again) isn’t going to the world cup. Drat. Well anyway, not merino or cashmere for the sweater, but a more rough, rugged and thick lambswool. A leftover from last year that’s now on mega markdown.

Pretty cheap for waxed canvas and leather trim. You just gotta be okay with that big Lands’ End branding patch. Briefcase dimensions are 16”L x 12”H x 4.5”D. Duffel is 24”L x 11”H x 11”D.

The 50% off 1 regular OR sale price item code and pin TRICK and pin 2308 expires 10/11/17. Free shipping kicks in at fifty bucks.