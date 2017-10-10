Win it: The Huckberry Exclusive Chippewa Service Boot

So what makes these things different than the standard 6″ service boots you can find on Amazon?

That’d be the leather. And boy, did they get it right.

Not only is the leather a slightly lighter-than-walnut, almost deep honey color, but it’s some of the softest yet still thick boot leather I’ve ever felt. Pliable, flexible, but still has the depth that true, thick boot leather has.

The overall quality is what you’d expect from Chippewa and their US based manufacturing. The stitching is strong, even, and uses thick thread. The Vibram V-Bar Outsole is Goodyear welted to the uppers, and these are boots you’re gonna want to have re-soled again and again as they (and you) age.

The overall silhouette is true to other Chippewa 6″ service boots. Meaning, while they still have a taller toe box (noticeably taller than, say, an Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill), they aren’t overly bulky through the sides. Meaning, if you wear slim jeans, they won’t look goofy-huge on your feet.

Huckberry is a favorite for those of us who have spent a good amount of time in the outdoors, yet, have an appreciation for clothes, shoes, and watches that also look great while functioning extremely well. These Chips seem to be the embodiment of what Huckberry is, and kudos to them for getting it done.

Enter here to win a pair of these Chippewa x Huckberry boots in your size. Available in either leather or suede. Sorry, no wide sizes available. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 10/11/17.