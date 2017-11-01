Banana Republic: 50% off Friends & Family Sale Picks for Men

It’s as good as it gets for Banana Republic, but there’s a catch… it’s not open to everyone. As of post time (and I hope I get corrected) it appears that it’s select customers only. You either have to be a Banana Republic cardmember (see code above), or a frequent enough customer that you got one of those long, gobbledygook single user codes in your email. Now, also worth noting that if you ARE a cardmember, you should be able to use the extra 10% off code BRCARD on top of the BRCARD50 for an additional 10% off.

Got all that? Picks below reflect the 50% off deal (not the additional 10% off on top of half off). Happy hunting…

80% wool / 20% Nylon. Great fabric. Big fan of the return to slanted hand pockets instead of horizontal flap pockets. Horizontal flap pockets are much more difficult to get your hands into while on the move. Size shown is a medium Also available in gray and navy. Note that this is the car coat, and not the topcoat, which does in fact have horizontal pockets and goes for an uncovered placket instead.

Obligatory. A total steal at this price. A new favorite, especially if you’re thicker south of your waist. Why? Because they still refuse to make traveler denim in a straight fit. Plenty stretchy, plenty comfortable, and the deep dark rinse shade is a bit more jean looking that the Traveler version. Size shown above is a 33×30 in the straight fit (they make slim and skinny too). Full review here.

Still a favorite for many. After hundreds of reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

Another example of how you can be casual but still skip the hoodie. Would have been nice to have more wool in there.

A more autumnal offering than their loafers from a few months back. Made in Spain, Goodyear welted, and should look great with dark denim.

55% extra-fine Merino wool, 25% nylon, and 20% cotton with a classic, woven leather button at the neck. Huge fan of that texture. Also shown in navy at the top of this post.

A refined, almost field look to it. Italian wool that’s water resistant. Hidden hood. Insulation. Plenty of pockets. There’s a lot going on here and it’s all good. Very interested in this thing.

Not bad. Not bad at all. Huge potential here to become a go-to basic. Italian cotton blend that’s been brushed for softness. Just a quarter lined in the back.

Big fan of these things. Not as slim as the J. Crew slim cardigans, but not enormous either. And the super-fine Italian wool really is something else.

Definitely has more stretch than your average stretch chino. Maybe not as stretchy as the rapid movement denim, but, more flexible. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Clean hook and bar closure front. Tons of colors and fits. Size shown above is a 33×30 in the Emerson straight fit.

Bombers are big this year. And wool? Always gonna be the king of fabrics. This combines the two. 80% wool / 20% nylon.

Acrylic scarves are junk. Go with wool. Especially a wool like BR’s extra fine merino. Lots of colors and a couple of patterns to pick from here. Big fan of the waffle pattern on the solid color options.

This… sure looks like they’re going for a direct competitor to J. Crew’s Dock peacoat? Not some chopped thing, but instead a little extra length and some chest high hand warmer pockets. Fabric makeup is 72% wool, 25% nylon, and 3% other. Always wonder what that “other” is. Anyway, kinda sorta has some Bond looks on a budget here. It’s not as thick as you think it would be, but the fabric is good and dense. Should keep you warm. Size shown is a medium.

Rave reviews on these pants. Listed as 99% cotton, 1% elastane, but people are loudly singing the praises of the comfort and flexibility of these things. 5 pocket design. Lots of shades to pick from. A new favorite for plenty, but not offered in straight fit for those of us with thicker legs.

Shearling gloves have been oddly tough to find the last year or two. Especially at this kind of price. Also available in black. Meanwhile, a bit cheaper would be the wool blend wrist snap options. Not bad at all.

Haven’t seen these in person yet, but reader David P. seems to think they have serious potential: “This polo is amazing. Fit and fabric/material is spot on. Similar to Uniqlo’s performance/dry-fit polos but nicer. I’m in love with these things.” Well then… Noted. Thanks David.

A casual but still put together basic. Nautical inspired stripes, extra fine merino wool, and a fair price with the discount.

Longer than a lot of mid-thigh coats, but not Bogart mid-shin long. Should hit just at about the knee or thereabouts. Nylon/poly blend.

Mainly cotton, but with enough nylon in it to keep the rain from soaking in. Liking that olive color option. Not something you see every day, and would look good with dark denim. Good for those that either run warm, or, don’t live in a climate that necessitates a big heavy topcoat. Size shown above in a medium.

Looks like this offer, at least for cardmembers, runs clear through 11/6.