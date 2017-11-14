Lands’ End: 50% off 1 reg. priced item

And here we are again. Seemed like for a while there LE had really cut back on codes and promos. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, LE is none the less running a promo that’s just about as good as it gets for them. No, you can’t use it on sale items. And no, you can’t use it on more than one item. But there’s plenty of terrific fall-appropriate stuff kicking about, plus some great looking/masculine home goods that would make great gifts. Off we go with some picks. Code LEAVES & pin 8813 runs through tomorrow, 11/15.

Gonna bang the drum on these things for as long as I can. Love ’em. Just got a pair in and the first time I wore them a lady friend said she loved the color (the “Umber” above) and since we were in relatively close contact at the time, she asked permission to touch them. Yes, she enjoyed touching my pants. And no, Mrs. Dappered if you’re reading this there’s nothing to worry about, being that this lady friend in question then demanded I send her a link to where she could buy said pants for her husband (who is not the kinda guy you want to mess with). I obliged. Anyway, Moleskin is a fantastic cold weather fabric. Super soft and blocks the wind. Straight fit here. Three fall-ready shades to pick from.

And it’s not on backorder! Half canvas. Workhorse Italian wool (not the softest stuff, but fine). Full review here. Also available in a traditional fit.

I mean, the LE version isn’t EXACTLY The Dude’s sweater, but… it’s damn close. If you have a Big Lebowski fan in your life, maybe pick up one of these, the Blu Ray, and White Russian makings for mid Christmas Day?

Meanwhile, if whiskey is more your speed and you’re not a fan of White Russians… Does appear that these things are lead-free crystal? Which is good. You never want to store spirits in leaded crystal. That stuff can leach into the liquid over time.

Obligatory. For those that work in a more formal than smart-casual work environment, these things can be wallet-savers. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have em’ hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Also available in a traditional fit.

Two patterns/colors to choose from, although the charcoal is a bit short on the size run. Plus, like their other dress trousers, you can have them hemmed to a specific length before they’re shipped out to you. Original price is $109. Being that these are north of fifty, post code, they’ll ship for free too.

Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement. Also available in vest form.

Another pair of options for cold weather pants. Flannel lined chinos or jeans, with three color options on the chinos, and just one (albeit a perfect looking deep dark blue) on the jeans. Kinda bummed that the free shipping at $50 threshold is only taken into account AFTER you’ve applied the code (GAP inc. does it pre-code). Therefor, you’re stuck with shelling out for shipping here.

So say you’re good on glasses, or, you’re looking to build a collection of decanters in an office/den for that Tommy Shelby look. Here’s a solo, non-leaded decanter that’ll do the trick.

A timeless classic. Made from cotton, so, not as expensive as wool. Also, these are fully fashioned, which means they’re knit all at once to shape a torso, instead of cutting and sewing individual pieces together.

Classic looking topcoats with a little extra flair at the cuffs. Thankfully, no epaulets or anything like that. They kept the trench inspiration to just the sleeves. 80% wool / 20% nylon for the camel coat, 76% wool, 20% nylon, 4% other for the charcoal windowpane. Acetate linings for each. Just wish they’d put angled slash pockets on the sides instead of horizontal flaps. Angled slash pockets are much, much easier to get your hands into.

Ninety bones for a basic sweater isn’t cheap, but the cashmere that Lands’ End uses really is a step above their competition. A super fine gauge makes it feel lighter in weight but still super strong. Fit is more of a straight fit, less super slim. Not enormous if you’ve got some bulk on you though. A ton of colors to pick from. Also shown at the top of this post.

Not Made in the USA, but instead imported. Classic striped pattern and off-white cotton/wool blend fabric. 50” x 60”. Another “Dappered Space” type of item that can set your home apart from the rest.

They’re claiming this is a true half-canvas construction. Not bad for a hundred and twenty five bucks. 100% wool herringbone exterior, 100% rayon lining. Tailored fit. Add the trousers (during another sale since you can only get one item with this code and pin) and you’ve got a cold weather suit for cheap.

Multiple colors to pick from. Note that there are three fit options on these things. There’s traditional, tailored, and slim. Don’t forget to click on one of those before you pick your size. Now going for the price of a UNIQLO oxford.

Looks real good in the catalog shots (such as above), but a little lifeless in the product image on their site? Hoping it looks more tailored in person than the boxy look the site shows. Nice hybrid, almost Filson look here. Wool blend shell with some insulation inside for warmth.

Oh good gravy. Got a dude on your list who has been very, very, VERY good this year? Get him a sweater he’ll wear for the rest of his life. Again, Lands’ End cashmere really is a step above the stuff you’ll find at their competition.

