In Review: Charles Tyrwhitt Goodyear Welted Shoes

Charles Tyrwhitt makes two kinds of shoes.

“Made in England.”

And not.

These are from the “not” category. I think. I’m almost positive. There’s no “made in” stamp anywhere on these things. And asking $199 retail for made in England, Goodyear welted shoes feels like retail suicide. So, let’s just assume these are made in either Portugal, India, or China (but I’m guessing they’re India or China since CT’s blake stitched shoes seem to come from Portugal).

Goodyear welted. Substantial feeling for sure.

They are very much Goodyear welted. And while the materials used are solid but not spectacular, the shape and styling of their NOT made in England range is certainly worth consideration. And these Compton single monks sure seem to prove it.

Perfect shape. Great, non clunky buckle. Brogue single monks ain’t for everyone,

but these are a fine example of what CT does with their less expensive line of shoes.

The leather is thick, but not the softest. Yet I don’t think these are gonna pinch and bludgeon during any kind of extended break in period. Just be warned that you might want to take them for a few spins, at home, before wearing them out on the town for an extended evening. At this price point? I’m not worried about it. Plus, if I happen to get into some sort of physical confrontation, I’m thinking I could pull some Jason Bourne magic, invoke what little Krav Maga I know, and use these things to block knife strikes. I mean, if a magazine can work.

Nice toes. Nice grain.

The toes are a classic almond shape, and the fit seems true. A 10.5 regular fit (which will show up as a 9.5 overseas size stamped on it) fit like a 10.5 D normally does. A quick spin around a carpeted surface showed some wrinkling in the leather, but nothing weird or flaky. The buckles seemed well anchored, all of the perforations seemed uniform and symmetrical, and there wasn’t a scratch or ding on em’ when I pulled them out of the box. They also come with a pair of nice, dark blue dust bags.

The leather is thick. A bit stiff. But thinking it’ll break in just fine?

All CT purchases ship from the UK, but these shoes still took less than a week to get through customs and to my door. Outbound shipping isn’t free (barring a code or promo) but returns are.

These less expensive shoes from CT might not impress a shoe snob, but if you’re going through life looking to impress snobs, then that’s another discussion. What these things are is worth considering. They feel like good wearing, good looking, fairly priced shoes that might be worth taking a shot at. Especially when on sale and/or can be had for a bit of a discount.