The difference between trying and trying too hard is that with the latter, “success” is dependent on others acknowledging your effort.

With the former, it’s internal. Others may acknowledge, and that’s all well and good, but that’s not what it’s about.

It should be about what’s in-between your ears.

Not what hits them.

(Or, you could always avoid all the pesky pitfalls that come with effort by going full Homer Simpson.)