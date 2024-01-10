Best Posts of 2023: Style Scenarios

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2023, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2023. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

Timely here in 2024 too. Here be three looks appropriate for when the day can go from snow flying to sun shining to sleet sleeting. Layer up.

Perhaps worth a bookmark for later on this year? (We’ll also reboot them, as we do every year.) Dressing for warm weather weddings can be tough, because you want to be comfortable, while still respecting the occasion. That’s what these three scenarios are for. Varying from a casual, put together look, to dressing for a wedding that might cost the couple as much or close to a car. Weddings are a significant milestone in peoples lives where they usually get to dictate the level of dress for the occasion. You can show your respect by dressing accordingly. (Photo above by Matthew Essman on Unsplash)

Nine outfits were created ranging on the formality scale from Putting on the Ritz… to putting Cheeze-Whiz on a Ritz. Maybe another one worth a bookmark in case you have a fancy party coming up between now and 2025.

Seasonal Trilogies

That first day of spring. Or that day it really feels like Summer is hitting. Or that terrific day when the light and air changes and it feels like fall. Three style scenarios for each seasonal transition are covered, scaling up from casual to smart casual to dressed up.

Just because you’re dressing “down” doesn’t mean you have to look like you lost your style. With a little intention, even outfits based in athleisure can look lean and mean. And this one was one of those “nothing over $100” style scenarios. No single item was over $100.

Who doesn’t like blue, right? The challenge for this style scenario was to work in as many shades at once without clashing. Keeping the blues on the cooler, grayer side of the scale ensured this outfit was understated while still modern.

AMC, TNT, and even MTV (wtf?) were running Ocean’s 11, 12, and 13 almost on a non stop loop for much of 2023. Maybe it was some sort of analytics content-scheduling robot gone crazy? Were the movies changing hands in terms of rights? Who knows, but these style-in-cinema legends were getting lots of run. Each character in the Ocean’s trilogy were in part identified by their individual style. The costume designers really outdid themselves, visually developing each character in specific ways through how they’re dressed. (and tell him he dresses like a gigolo!) Danny Ocean commanded the crew through the trilogy in an effortless look of smart suits, sharp shirts, and no tie. Hard to beat that.

A nod to a certain movie that came out in 2023 and quite literally took the world by storm. We often avoid dipping our toes into passing trends, but acknowledging this particular phenomenon leant itself to a casual and creative look that addressed this particular pink elephant. Adam T. curated an outfit for viewing said elephant, and even coopted his daughters dolls into the project. It turned out to be Kentacular.

Inspired by one of J. Crew’s new arrivals (ridiculously priced overalls, but *shockingly* already on sale!), and Halloween then on the horizon, a look based on an art masterpiece was born. This compilation of items was entirely sourced from J. Crew. That makes for one expensive Halloween costume, but once inspiration struck it was impossible to pass up the challenge.

It keeps happening. The models, they lay in the grass and they stare at things. Big thanks to DeJuan M. for making a style scenario out of it.

There were far more Style Scenarios in 2023 than the ones mentioned above. For a full archive, click here.