Style Scenario: Get The Blues! (late summer / early fall edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s tough dressing for “tweener” weather (in-between seasons such as cool mornings but warm afternoons in late summer and early fall). You’ve got one foot in the past, and one foot in the future, and that can lead to looking and more importantly feeling physically a little out of place (too hot, too cold). The key is to work in colors and tones from each season without fully committing to either, while also keeping as much of your gear breathable and temperature regulating. Here’s one, very blue-centric way to do it, as we move from summer to fall.

The Blazer: Spier and Mackay Wool/Elastane/Silk Hopsack Blazer – $398. It’s been a while since Spier had a foundational navy blazer in stock. And boy did they come back with what appears to be a great one. Hopsack weave makes it extra comfortable and breathable. 95% Wool / 3% Elastane / 2% Silk blend crease resistant fabric. Butterfly lined back, unpadded shoulders, and half-canvas construction. Wear it with jeans, cords, wool dress pants, chinos, etc. Well worth the investment.

The Pocket Square: Made in the USA Light Gray Bandanas (3 pack) – $12. Pocket squares can get shockingly pricey. Bandanas are immensely versatile. Solution = use a bandana as a pocket square if the opportunity arises.

The Shirt: Ledbury Evans Performance Oxford Dress Shirt – $59 FINAL ($98). An oxford, but with a performance cotton/poly blend that’s crisper than some casual, smushy, OCBD. Slightly lowered 2nd button is perfect for wearing without a tie. Final sale though. The More Affordable Option: Target Goodfellow Performance Dress Shirt – $33. (Or… whatever light blue dress shirt you already own. There’s enough contrast between the jacket as well as the pants that any light blue dress shirt would work.)

The Pants: Target All in Motion Performance Fabric 5-Pockets – $40. Almost as good as the Lululemon ABC for a fraction of the price. The “Navy” color (shown) is more of a medium to darker leaning steel blue. Not a true navy. So they’ll play nice with the true navy blazer and lighter shirt, as they have a gray-leaning-hue and there’s enough “space” between all the shades.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Small Seconds – $200ish. Classy. Interesting. A bit of a throwback in terms of looks but doesn’t look like an antique either. Review here.