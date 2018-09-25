Steal Alert: The Orient Bambino Small Seconds Champagne Dial for $160

NOTE: If you’re going for the champagne dial shown above, you’ll need to select model RA-AP0003S10A at checkout.

Yes, you can get some of the other colorways for less at dependable, 3rd party “gray” market dealers. But ever since its arrival here in the US, plenty of us have been drooling over that champagne dial. And it’s a hard one to find at a significant discount.

Massdrop has got the whole spectrum. And for now, the champagne dial is still available for a pre-order. Diameter is the Bambino standard 40.5 mm, so it should be wearable by most. Lug width is 21mm, so replacement bands might be a bit tough to find. The croc embossed leather strap it comes with feels decently flexible and soft for what it’s worth. Crystal is still noticeably domed for that retro feel. Water resistance is just 30m, but that’s not unexpected with a dress watch like this. Especially being that they threw an exhibition caseback on this one, to show off that in-house Japanese made automatic movement.

The star of the show has to be the smaller seconds sub-dial at six o’clock. Just a bit of texture, and positioned just so. The Orient Logo and “Automatic” script takes residence at twelve, and the only other text to the dial is a barely noticeable “mov’t Japan” and model number at the very bottom. It’s of course an in-house automatic movement, and it hacks and hand winds at the onion style crown. Comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Again, it’s the champagne dial shown in this post that’s the steal. You’ll need to select model RA-AP0003S10A at checkout. The other colors seem to be more widely available, and often for less. This one is a bit tougher to find, especially when it comes to sites & sellers that don’t look… questionable.

Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.