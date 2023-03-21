Steal The Style: Danny Ocean’s Tieless Suit Look in Ocean’s 11, 12, 13

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Danny Ocean was (sometimes) right when he said “you gotta walk before you crawl.” Occasionally, you just have to throw yourself into it. This is a look favored by Mr. Ocean in the Stephen Soderbergh directed Ocean’s Triology, which have seemingly been running on loop lately on TNT, AMC, and even MTV…

The last of the Ocean’s Trilogy came out 15 years ago… and it still looks great. Fits change over time. But some looks are pretty eternal. Proof below:

The Suit: Spier and Mackay Medium Gray Wool Suit – $298. From Spier’s new ultra-affordable but still half canvas all wool suit line. In person review with one of these suits can be found here. Light gray or dark charcoal works here too. Whatever your favorite simple gray suit happens to be, that should work. Ocean seems to favor gray. Lots of medium gray and charcoal gray. The guy just doesn’t seem to wear blue much. Navy would look great as well with such a simple outfit, but gray seems to be the character’s forte. The splurge option: Suitsupply Vitale Barberis Canonico Tropical Wool suit – $499

The Shirt: Ledbury MTO White Sutton Stretch Twill Mid Spread Collar Dress Shirt – $135 (20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350 through 3/24/23). Expensive but worth every penny, and they’re running a tiered sale on their MTO stuff at present. The character of Danny Ocean is the king of the sharp suit/no tie look. And if you’re going to invest in a dress shirt, make it a white one with a great collar. Part of Ledbury’s new MTO project, so you get sleeve measurements down to the half inch, three different fits, and your choice of collar style. The mid-spread collar is as good as it gets. Combined with Ledbury’s slightly lowered 2nd button, you’ll end up with the perfect collar for a tie-free look. For those who don’t want to monkey with collar stays, their new hidden button down option is excellent as well. The More Affordable Options: TheTieBar White Non-Iron Poplin- $55, Banana Republic Premium Poplin Dress Shirt – $90

The Sunglasses: Carfina Metal frame/acetate temples Sunglasses – $30ish. Budget Persol alternatives. No wayfarers for Ocean. And in many of the shots he appears to be wearing a hybrid wire framed aviator style with thicker acetate temples. These are a bizarrely good (and cheap!) version of just that style.

The Soundtrack: Ocean’s 11/12/13 by David Holmes. The music David Holmes composed for the trilogy couldn’t possibly sound more like the movie looks. And that’s a great thing. Specific track callouts include Pickpockets (11), 7-29-04 The Day Of (12), and Snake Eyes (13).

The Watch: Baltic Bicompax Chronograph on a chocolate leather strap – $580ish. Assembled in France. Mechanical movement by Seagull. Seems like Danny Ocean would wear a simple, dressy chronograph. He has to be timing different parts of whatever heist he’s in the middle of, right? The More Affordable Option: Dan Henry 1937 Silver Dial Dress Chrono – $270

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Spier & Mackay Cap Toe Balmorals – $178. Or whatever your favorite dark brown pair of simple dress shoes happens to be. Full review of the Spier cap toes can be found here. The More Affordable Option: Nordstrom Dane Cap Toe Oxford – $99.95

The Socks: Bombas Knee High Dress Socks – $16. Knee high with a cushioned footbed for extra comfort. Which will be needed if you’re running away from the authorities and/or bad guys at a dead sprint.

The original Ocean’s 11 (in the Soderbergh trilogy) had a budget of $85 million and grossed $450 million at the box office. That’s quite the heist.