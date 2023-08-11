Style Scenario: Seeing the Barbara Blockbuster

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys whiskey, watches, shoes/boots, and working on his dad bod father figure.

My wife and I are self-proclaimed cinephiles, yet it feels like it has been forever since we actually took a night off and went to see a movie in a real deal theater. Those with a full-time job and/or kiddos know how difficult it can be to get a break away with your partner. Netflix, YouTube, and Apple TV make it too easy to sit at home in our athleisure and pajamas, so in the spirit of reviving the much-needed date night out on the town, let’s curate an outfit around a trip to the movies.

Our get-up should be pieced together with versatile, stylish, everyday clothing items that are easily attainable and affordable by the Average Ken Joe, and can be reworn to maximize their value. I suggest we tailor the outfit towards this specific film’s aesthetic using specific colors, patterns, and textures, without verging into cosplay. This particular example is full of vibrant PINK shades and features a certain duo who are on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis. Sounds familiar? Great, we wouldn’t want you to be mista-Ken.

The Jacket: Alpha Industries M-65 Mod Lightweight Field Jacket – $160. Regardless of the current weather outside, theater owners like to keep the auditorium A/C on full blast because we humans generate some impressive body heat (roughly 250 BTU per hour per person!) and no one wants to sit in a hot room that smells like stale popcorn and soda for two plus hours. Thus, it’s wise to bring a light jacket just in case you or your date get chilled. This lightweight, military-inspired piece from Alpha Industries is an easy way to add a soothing shade of green into the outfit which will pair well with the pinks and blues we have listed below.

The Shirt: J.Crew Slim Baird McNutt Garment-Dyed Irish Linen Shirt – $98. This Irish linen shirt from J.Crew is effortlessly cool and easy to wear with a ton of smart casual outfits. Bonus, it’ll help keep you cool during these final dog days of Summer. It’s also important to note that we’re looking for a subtle shade or color that ties back into the movie. For this one, we’re looking for a pale or lighter shade of pink. Avoid anything too bright or too close to Pepto. The more affordable alternative (even though the J. Crew linen shirt does go on sale with some regularity): Amazon Essentials Light Pink Slim Fit Oxford – $20ish

The Pants: Sid Mashburn Slim Straight Fit Light Wash Denim Jeans – $175. A pair of light wash or vintage, broken-in jeans will pair well with that lighter and brighter shirt color (not to mention be on-point for the film). I’m a big fan of this pair from Sid Mashburn; the color is spot on for that classic vintage look, the fabric is soft, and the cut is a more modern/tapered version of the classic Levi’s 501. The more affordable alternative: Target Goodfellow Slim-Straight Jeans – $28.80 ($36)

The Watch: Timex x Todd Snyder MK-1 Jet Stream Watch – $138. Now, it’s time to add a simple and utilitarian watch. Todd Snyder and Timex have a fantastic collaboration going on and their latest installment is this mid-century modern piece that features a stainless steel case, a grey fabric strap, and a grey and cream dial with a vivid orange seconds hand. Don’t worry about mixing silver and gold metals here; it’s a relaxed casual outfit.

The Belt: J.Crew Italian Suede and Leather Round-Buckle Dress Belt – $60. Adding in a casual suede belt is a quick and easy way to add a bit of texture to any outfit. This one from J.Crew comes in a rich, brown “snuff” suede that will add a bit of warmth and Earthiness to the outfit, which ties back to the olive/fatigue green jacket that we chose above.

The Shoes: Rothy’s RS02 Sneakers – $149. Since we’re going with brighter pops of color up top and a lighter wash pair of jeans down below, a simple pair of white or off-white sneakers can help keep the outfit toned down and grounded. This pair from Rothys is super comfortable and matches the cool, casual vibe well. Full review here.

The Socks: Druthers Melange Crew Socks – $25.50. You don’t have to become the “crazy socks guy” to have a bit of fun. Opt for a pair in the appropriate color scheme that matches the overall vibe of the movie and the outfit. Since we have a light, washed out pink shirt, this pair of variegated pink socks will add a fun pop of color.

The Drinks: Soda and a Bottle of Water – Probably $20. Splurge a little and get the “regular” 128 oz soda and a bottle of water at the concessions stand.