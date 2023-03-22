Style Scenario: Sleek Athleisure (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. With all apologies to Mr. Barney Stinson, man cannot live 24/7 in his suits. Doesn’t mean you can’t look not just good but real good even when dressed super casually. When going with athleisure avoid the bulky, squishy sweatsuit look, and instead favor trim (but not tight) fitting tech wear.

The Jacket: Amazon Essentials Performance Stretch Quilted Active Jacket – $36. It’s like a hyper-affordable version of Bond’s quilted layer in SPECTRE. Lightly quilted body, stretchy performance layer style sleeves (which are NOT insulated). Lightweight, so perfect for using as a track jacket, an extra layer for a workout in the cold, or as outerwear on warmer early spring days. Feels like a steal. These are a bit fitted, so consider sizing up. Size shown at the very top of the post is a Large on 5’10″/185.

The Watch: Timex Harborside Coast Silicone Strap Watch – $81.75 ($109). Sporty with a bit of warmer colors to keep it from getting too boring. On sale at Sak’s through today, 3/27. Ships free with the code FREESHIP.

The Tee: Goodfellow & Co Slim Fit Short Sleeve Rash Guard – $17. Technically a shirt for swimming/surfing, but the mid-weight tech fabric (90% poly / 10% spandex) is incredibly comfortable. Raglan style sleeves. Non wimpy collar. A size large fits my 5’10″/185 frame pretty well. Best for the cooler months. It’s not compression and it’s not dry-suit thick by any stretch, but it’s not a super breezy/airy/perforated tech tee either.

The Pants: adidas Tiro ’23 League Pants – $50. The latest addition of the adidas soccer-style track pant. Moisture wicking, smooth fabric, easy on/off zippers at the ankles.

The Sunglasses: Nike Cool Down Sunglasses – $89.57 w/ SPRING ($139). Sunglasses you can effectively workout in (meaning they won’t fall off your face) are spendy. And they often look a little too science-fiction for most tastes. Nice to see these are a classic shape as well as up for the additional 20% off code Nike is running right now.

The Backpack: adidas Adventure Backpack – $40 w/ SPRING ($50). Because sometimes a briefcase isn’t gonna look right… or act right. If you’re headed clear across town or headed to the gym, a backpack wins every time. Currently 20% off. Same code at adidas and Nike, obviously different brands. Bound to happen.

The Socks: adidas Cushioned Crew 3-pairs – $10.40 w/ SPRING ($16). Also on sale. Mesh panels help support airflow.

The Shoes: adidas Questar Flow NXT – $60 w/ SPRING ($75). Even more on sale adidas. Not something you’ll run a marathon in (you often get what you pay for with athletic shoes), but for getting around/cooling down? Sure. Knit mesh uppers.