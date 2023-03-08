Style Scenario: Late Winter Layers – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions, then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s that weird time of year where it can be bitterly cold one second, then feel like mid-Spring the next. The answer is layers. Layers that look just as good worn all at once, or one (or two) gently cast aside if it warms up. We’ve now hit three total style scenarios across the formality spectrum, featuring layers appropriate for the unpredictable weather swings of late winter.

The Sweater: Tie Bar Cable Shawl Collar Cardigan – $75. Knit from a 90% cotton 10% wool blend. Deep navy color. Cable knit body, rib knit collar, placket, cuffs, and hem. Size shown at the very top of the post is a medium on 5’10″/185.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Walden Passage in Black – $39.95 FINAL ($119). Because a black pair of wayfarer-style sunglasses are like a black pair of dress shoes. They’re a rock-solid foundation. Final sale, no returns on these.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $50ish on a Crown & Buckle’s “Repp” Supreme NATO – $34. Yes, this is what you were probably expecting. The rubber strap it comes on is just fine, but swapping that out for a more colorful, super comfortable NATO from Crown & Buckle is tough to beat.

The T-Shirt: Target Goodfellow 60% Cotton/40% Poly T-Shirt in “Polar Cap” – $6. Get one now, because at the rate we’re going, “polar cap” of any kind won’t exist in another few years. …… (too bleak?)

The Pants: Old Navy 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex Rotation Chinos in Heritage Green – $40ish. Old Navy’s new flagship chino. Available in slim, straight, or athletic.

The Belt: GAP Braided Stretch Belt – $24.27 w/ YOURS and PERK ($44.95). Often on sale, reliable, and will look good with all sorts of warmer weather casual clothes.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Merino Blend Frequency Crew – $23.95. Again, to the doubters who are stuck with sweaty feet in cheap cotton socks, a few pairs of Darn Tough are more valuable to your feet than an infinite amount of cheap cotton socks could ever be. Worth the splurge.

The Sneakers: New Balance 327 Sneakers – $80 ($99.99). A versatile but still bold(ish?) color combo in New Balance’s hit (and weird) 327 silhouette. Limited sizes on sale for $80. More at Nordstrom but at full price.