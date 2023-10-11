Style Scenario: American Gothic x J. Crew

J. Crew Wallace & Barnes worker overalls – $298
It’s the “collab” you never knew you needed. Because really… you don’t.
I took a spin through J. Crew’s new arrivals section this morning, and it was discovered that J. Crew has started selling $298 overalls:
If J. Crew is gonna do “barnyard chic,” might as well see how far we can take it, sourcing just about everything from their catalog:
American Gothic x J. Crew
On Her:
- Long-sleeve button-front mini dress – $198
- Scalloped popover top in cotton poplin – $89.50 ($118)
- Oversized cashmere wrap – $134.50 ($198)
- Zoe ballet flats in leather – $128
On Him:
- Garrett Leight Wilson round sunglasses – $390
- Italian flannel Legacy Blazer – $450
- Garment-dyed slub cotton henley – $49.50 ($59.50)
- Wallace & Barnes worker overalls – $298
- Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea boots – $214.95
- Worth Garden 63 Inch Manure Pitch – $38.99 ($43) – via Amazon, but it’s on sale!
American Gothic can be seen at the Art Institute of Chicago.