Style Scenario: American Gothic x J. Crew

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

J. Crew Wallace & Barnes worker overalls – $298

It’s the “collab” you never knew you needed. Because really… you don’t.

I took a spin through J. Crew’s new arrivals section this morning, and it was discovered that J. Crew has started selling $298 overalls:

If J. Crew is gonna do “barnyard chic,” might as well see how far we can take it, sourcing just about everything from their catalog:

 

American Gothic x J. Crew

On Her: 

On Him:

 

American Gothic can be seen at the Art Institute of Chicago.