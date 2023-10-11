Style Scenario: American Gothic x J. Crew

It’s the “collab” you never knew you needed. Because really… you don’t.

I took a spin through J. Crew’s new arrivals section this morning, and it was discovered that J. Crew has started selling $298 overalls:

If J. Crew is gonna do “barnyard chic,” might as well see how far we can take it, sourcing just about everything from their catalog:

On Her:

On Him:

American Gothic can be seen at the Art Institute of Chicago.