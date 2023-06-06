Style Scenario: Lying in grass staring at things (warm weather edition)

Editor’s Note / Necessary Context: The male models. They lie in the grass. They stare at things. And on this website, some of us will give it a shot too. It certainly looks like this trend of male models lying in the grass isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Checkout this recent shot from the Spring/Summer 2023 BR Campaign:

It’s still happening! They can’t help themselves, those male models.

Since it’s such a resilient trend upon which society’s stability depends, our contributor DeJuan was like “let me give this a shot… with a summery twist.” We are now indebted to him forever. This is, of course, part satire. But it’s also part legit outfit inspiration. Because it’s best to never take oneself too seriously. Think you got what it takes to lay in the grass and stare at things? (and make a style scenario post out of it?) Send an email to joe@dappered.com and we’ll offer some guidance if you think you’re up for it.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses – $89.97. Nordstrom Rack’s legendary sub-$100 Ray-Bans. Made in Italy, polarized, timeless style. Reviewed here.

The Belt: PX Darren Twisted Yarn Stretch Belt – $29.97 ($65). A neutral, woven belt to coordinate with the knit white sneakers. A nice casual option, especially during the warmer months. Should go with a lot of different outfits. Sold by Nordstrom Rack.

The Shoes: Rothy’s The RS01 Sneaker – $139 w/ MENS40 ($179). Clean, white, simple, minimalist sneakers are modern classics that pair with many types of outfits. Because of their rise in popularity in recent years, you can find them from just about any shoe brand and at just about any price level. You can go for leather, canvas, or machine washable knit fabric like these from Rothy’s. Full review can be found here.

The Jacket: Quince Double-Brushed Stretch Overshirt Jacket – $49.90. An overshirt, also known as a shirt jacket or a “shacket “makes for a great layering piece during spring and early summer. Throw it on over a polo, tee shirt, or button down shirt for a smart layer without the relative formality of a blazer or sportcoat. Remove it if you get too warm.

The Polo: Charles Tyrwhitt Pique Polo in Orange – $99 ($59.75 if you buy four total polos and/or shirts). Polos are staples for spring and summer. Spice up your outfit with a brighter color like orange, tangerine, or salmon. The Less Expensive Option: GAP Pique Polo in “Icy Orange” – $24

The Pants: Target All in Motion Performance Golf Pants in Stone – $40. Recently featured in the Top 10 Affordable Performance Pants list, and I decided to give them a try. Nice, comfortable performance pants that work great for much more than golf. Available from Target in six different colors; I’m wearing the “stone” color in the pic at the very top of the post.

The Watch: Casio MDV Diver – $49.92. The Casio MDV-106, affectionately called the “Duro” by watch enthusiasts can be found for around $50. It’s a great value diver that has been featured often here on Dappered, most recently in “The Best Affordable Watches for Grads or Dads of 2023”. Makes for a great beater watch.

The Socks: Bombas No-Show-Socks – $16. No-show socks for the sockless look but with the benefits of wearing socks, mainly preventing blisters and odor.

About the Author: DeJuan is a husband, father of a 12-year old son and 5-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works as a project engineer at a chemical plant.

Editor’s Note II: …. WAIT. Something doesn’t seem quite right with that graphic/image map of the outfit.

…..

..

There.

Fixed it.