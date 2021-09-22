Style Scenario: Lying in grass staring at a lamp

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for.

All joking aside, your “lamp” outfit from the menswear models lying in the grass post is an awesome look. I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking this would make a great style Scenario? I could use some more casual fall office inspired looks. Can we get this as a style scenario? -Zac

The Cardigan: TheTie Bar Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Cardigan in Heather Grey – $65. Impressive. Perfect weight of merino. Thicker than UNIQLO’s paper thin merino sweaters, but not weighty or bulky in the least. Great piping/retro accents.

The Polo: Uniqlo Airism Pique Polo in Navy – $19.90 ($29.90). Part of our big polopalooza round up. Button down collar is perfect for wearing under cardigans or sportcoats, since you don’t want those collar points drifting over the lapels or placket as the day wears on. Another option would be the excellent but spendy RHONE Delta Pique polo. Those also have a button down collar, but the buttons are hidden underneath the points. Terrific tech fabric on those. Want something long sleeve for the cold weather? Give the Charles Tyrwhitt mercantized cotton polos a try. Hidden button down collar on those, and the fabric looks smooth and silky.

The Pants: Lululemon ABC Pants in Obsidian – $128. The current reigning champ of tech pants. Breathes and moves great. Fabric does NOT feel plasticky or synthetic feeling, which can’t be said about super cheap tech pants. Easy to dress up or down. It would be fantastic if these ever went on sale. Sadly, they don’t. Available in slim or classic. A 32×30 classic fit on my 5’10″/185lb frame is pretty close to perfect. Want something cheaper? They’re a standard chino and not a tech 5-pocket, but the slim fit GAP Modern Khaki in “soft black” should be a close match. You could also try Amazon’s Goodthreads brand if you’re a Prime Member.

The Watch: Seiko Samurai Automatic – $394. Not small. 43mm in diameter. Getting strangely difficult to find on sale. Want something that’s still robust but a little less beefy? Try the Nodus Retrospect III in cosmic gray. Full review of the Nodus can be found here.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $14.99 w/ FORYOU ($39.95). Were you expecting something fancy? These look like they’re almost sold out. Say it ain’t so GAP.

The Boots: Huckberry Rhodes Blake Chelsea – $198. Bought the chelseas for myself during Huckberry’s summer sale a couple months back, and they quickly replaced a pair of old Red Wing Weekender chukkas that had seen better days. Super comfortable. Substantial without being gunboats. Soles are inspired by workwear boots that cushion, and look pretty darn good. Do they match the dark tones of the polo, sweater, and pants? No. But that’s fine.

The Socks: Taylor Stitch Made in Italy Merino Socks – $22. Recently got a few pairs of these after signing up for their email list (and thus saving 20%), and gotta say… They’re legit. Medium cushioning but still able to be dressed up with suits/trousers and sportcoats. More than a few colors and patterns to pick from. Socks shown at the very top of the post are a well worn, old pair of Icebreaker merinos. Similar build with the medium cushioning, but long gone in terms of that mountain pattern on the side.

The Lamp: Target Threshold Turned Polywood Table Lamp – $35. From Target, only mine is brown. They seem to only have them in black now. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯