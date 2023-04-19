What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – On The Casual Side (2023)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. We’ll cover three levels of formality (Dressed up, Smart but not Stuffy, and Casual) in the coming days. Today’s scenario features the most casual situation. The couple might go barefoot. The groom might be in linen pants and an untucked shirt. This outfit respects the day, while still keeping it loose. Top Photo Credit.

The Sunglasses: Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $25.99. Cheap. Looks great in person. Mini review here.

The Shirt: Mizzen and Main Tech Fabric Halyard Short Sleeve shirt – $85 ($108). Yes that’s a ton of money for a simple patterned short sleeve button down. But it’s made of true, wicking, breathable, stretchy (dance floor!) tech fabric, and it even has a hidden button down collar. You will feel cool and look sharp. 90% polyester, 10% spandex. The more affordable alternative: J. Crew Slim short-sleeve Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt – $54.50 ($89.50).



The Pants: Target All in Motion 5-Pocket Pants – $40. Target’s attempt to replicate the Lululemon ABC. Are they as good as the Lululemon ABC? Nah. Are they less than a third of the price? Yes they are.

The Skin Management: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer w/ SPF 20 – $30. If it’s going to be a long day in the sun, make sure you use more than “just” a daily moisturizer with SPF. And reapply often. And not to just your face/neck. But if you’re not at risk to burn to a crisp (sunset wedding?) then this’ll do just fine.

The Watch: Timex Weekender – $36.40. Pretty much the perfect watch for this scenario.

The Shoes: Made in Italy Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Loafer – $198. Or whatever your favorite non-flip-flop slip-ons happen to be. These are made in Italy from super soft suede. The smooth leather sole with grippy rubber heel perfectly walks (get it?) the line between formal and casual. Just like this particular wedding outfit.

The Belt: Canvas Web Belt – $10.99 (via Amazon). Going with a canvas belt. Because while not all leather belts are heavy, most look heavy.

The Sweat/Crying management tool: Made in the USA Bandana 3 Pack – $13.72. For mopping your brow, or mopping up the tears of the weepy guest sitting next to you. Or maybe you’re the crier… ya big softie.

And there you have it. All three levels of dress for a spring or summer wedding. Check out all three scenarios here:

And remember, don’t lock your knees!